Best Presidents' Day sales 2020: save at Amazon, Best Buy and more

Presidents' Day falls on Monday, February 17, but that hasn't stopped retailers from unleashing a multitude of Presidents' Day sales you can get this weekend.

We're spotting laptop deals that put more than just a few Benjamins back into your bank account. For instance, has its base XPS 13 laptop on sale for $599, which is an all-time low for this machine. Meanwhile, Best Buy has one of our favorite 2-in-1s on sale at an all-time price low. So if you've been hoping for a price drop on a particular laptop, here are some early Presidents' Day sales you can get this weekend.

Dell Presidents' Day sales

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $899 now $599 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. Dell currently has the base XPS 13 on sale for $599.99. It packs a 13.3" 1080p display, Core i3-8145U CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Dell Latitude 5490 Laptop: was $1,787 now $659 @ Dell

The Dell Latitude 5490 is a reliable business laptop with a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Core i5-8350U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's currently $1,128 off. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 11 3000: was $399 now $249 @ Dell

Need a small laptop that can handle basic tasks? Or maybe you're looking for your child's first laptop? The Inspiron 11 3000 is ideal for either scenario and is now $150 off. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $341 now $209 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. Its specs are solid for the price, you get an 11.6" HD display, a Celeron CPU, and 4GB of RAM.View Deal

Amazon Presidents' Day sales

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology and Touch ID. For a limited time, it's $149 off its normal retail price (via an on-page coupon).View Deal

Surface Pro X (128GB): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Get it now for $149 off. View Deal

Surface Pro X Bundle (256GB): was $1,569 now $1,250 @ Amazon

Want the full 2-in-1 experience? This Surface Pro X configuration includes a larger 256GB SSD and comes with Microsoft's Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen. It's $319 off. View Deal

Surface Pro 6 w/ Type Cover: was $1,328 now $779 @ Amazon

For a limited time, the Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover keyboard is on sale for $779. The Surface Pro 6 is better than its successor in many ways. This specific model has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Best Buy Presidents' Day sales

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $169 now $139 @ Best Buy

The affordable Lenovo Chromebook 100e is on sale for $139. It's a solid pick for students or anyone else who wants a laptop for basic day-to-day tasks. It features an 11.6-inch (1368 x 768) display, MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of memory.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 13: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy

The HP Spectre x360 is one of our favorite premium laptops and the best 2-in-1 you can buy. This specific model packs an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Walmart Presidents' Day sales

HP Omen 15.6"Laptop: was $1,399 now $999 @ Walmart This HP Omen gaming laptop (15-dc1088wm) packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, GTX 1660Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory, and a 256GB SSD. It's currently $400 under its regular price and includes an Omen headset and mouse (combined $100 value). View Deal

Asus ROG 15.6" Laptop: was $1,299 now $949 @ Walmart

The ROG Strix is a stylish gaming laptop built in collaboration with BMW Designworks Group. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. Best of all, it's $350 off. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now $159 @ Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is one of our favorite budget machines providing enough horsepower for everyday tasks like streaming and working in the cloud. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard, which is great for accident prone users.View Deal