Mario Day 2022 sales: Nintendo Switch game deals from $10 and more

Mario Day 2022 sales are now live this week in celebration of March 10 "Mar10" or "Mario Day". For a limited time, score the best discounts on Mario games for Nintendo Switch and collectible merch.

Besides the Nintendo eShop, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart offer Mario Day deals.

For example, you can get Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for just $39 at Best Buy. That's $20 cheaper than its usual price of $59 — this game's lowest price to date. In fact, it's one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

This game is also on sale at Amazon for the same price.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is a great value since it nets you two Mario games for the price of one. Play as Mario or another fun, memorable character from the franchise.

Run, jump, and climb your way through dozens of colorful courses to collect stars and find hidden treasures. Multiplayer support lets you play with friends locally or online to complete stages.

Whether you want to stockpile games surprise that Mario fan in your life, here's a roundup of today's Mario Day deals.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Now $20 off, Super Mario 3D World + Bower's Fury is at its lowest price yet. In this adventure game, you can choose to play as Mario himself or another memorable character from the franchise. Run, jump, and climb your way through dozens of colorful courses to collect stars and find hidden treasures. Thanks to multiplayer support, you can team up with friends locally or online to complete stages. Amazon offers this same deal.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $18 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $41 off the physical version of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle which earned over 50 E3 awards and nominations. In this RPG adventure game Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi join forces with four Rabbids heroes. GameStop mirrors this deal.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Rarely on sale, Super Mario Odyssey is at its best price yet. Mario’s latest adventure features intricate, gorgeous levels, 14 different levels and over 100 collectibles.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

If you're a proud Nintendo Switch owner or know one, this 3-in-1 Super Mario game is essential. Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes three of Mario’s greatest 3D platforming adventures: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine.

Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Join Mario, Luigi, and their gang of pals for single-player or multiplayer fun with Super Mario Deluxe U. With its easy-to-use controls and new playable characters, this game is suitable for beginner and veteran players alike.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $60 now $39 @ Amazon

Super Mario Maker 2 lets you unleash your creativity by building your own side-scrolling courses from the ground up. In addition to 100+ colorful levels to explore in single-player Story mode, there are tons of customization tools for fidgety minds to play with. Best Buy has it for the same price.

Super Mario Party: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Super Mario Party lets you compete against family and friends as you race across the board to collect the most stars in the original four-player Mario Party series board game mode. Face off against opponents in the 2 vs. 2 modes with grid-based maps. Walmart offers this same deal.

Mario Tennis Aces: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Mario Tennis Aces lets you experience all-out tennis battles with friends, family, and the fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. Play singles or doubles matches with up to 4 players in local or online multiplayer. Tournament Mode, lets you test your skills as you challenge the CPU. Walmart has it for the same price.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now $10 off for Nintendo Switch. Sure, the game is pretty old and should definitely be at a lower price by now, but Nintendo is often tight with price drops. Regardless, Mario Kart 8 is an absolute blast and is most certainly worth it.

Paper Mario: The Origami King: was $60 now $42 @ Amazon

Free Princess Peach’s castle from the clutches of King Olly in Paper Mario: The Origami King. This comedy-filled adventure lets you join Mario and his new pal, Olivia to battle evil Folded Soldiers.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: was $59 now $37 @ Amazon

Save $22 on Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games. You get to compete in action-packed classic sports games like track and field and four brand new events to Tokyo 2020 — skateboarding, karate, surfing, and sport climbing.

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Catch colorful ghosts and solve fun puzzles while searching for Mario and his friends at the Last Resort Hotel. As Luigi, players can also summon Googigi, a ghastly green doppelganger, to overcome various obstacles. In addition to single-player and co-op modes, up to 8 friends can play together online in a variety of minigames. Amazon has it for the same price.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $40 off Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit — a must have accessory for Mario fans. It lets you control a real-life Mario Kart with the Nintendo Switch and watch it come to life in the game. This is one of the best Mario Day deals you can get. Best Buy has it for the same price.

SanDisk 256GB Nintendo Switch microSD Card: was $52 now $41 @ Amazon

Save $12 this officially licensed 256GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for faster game transferring.

SanDisk 400GB Nintendo Switch microSD Card: was $179 now $89 @ Best Buy

This 400GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. Now $50% off, this high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers.

SanDisk 512GB Nintendo Switch microSD Card: was $129 now $92 @ Amazon

This 512GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. Now $37 off its former price on Amazon, this high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers.

