Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale: Save big on laptops, tablets, games, headphones and more

The Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale is now on — bringing seriously good deals to the table across laptops, tablets, gaming, Apple devices, headphones and so much more.

Of course, they’re not the only retailer jumping on the bandwagon. You can see what everyone else is up to on our Best Presidents’ Day sales hub but stick around, as we’ve got some seriously good price drops to share with you.

As part of the sale, you can get up to $200 off the entire MacBook Pro lineup . While we are obviously going to highlight the M1 darling of the range ( $100 off the M1 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD), it is worth mentioning the 16-inch beast with $250 off for those who need a discrete GPU in their workload.

For gamers looking for a beasty laptop, you have not been forgotten, as Best Buy is offering deep discounts in the gaming laptop category. Our two favorites are the Asus Zephyrus G14 with Ryzen 7, GTX 1650 power, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $849.99, and the Dell G5 with the same price and similar specs except for the use of a Radeon RX 5600M GPU instead.

And as for console players, there is a huge sale across loads of games on all the big systems. Our best picks include $10 off Super Mario Odyssey , Zelda: Breath of The Wild , Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 on the Switch, a huge $30 off The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4, and $20 off Yakuza: Like a Dragon on Xbox Series X/S.

Finally, the latest crop of Samsung Galaxy S21 phones may have only just come out, but they are already being deeply discounted. You can get $250 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra — that’s crazy given the phone released under a month ago!

Given big discounts like this, you can expect the stock to go quick, so act fast and make the most of these big savings.

Best Buy Presidents’ Day sales

Apple Watch Series 6: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

The latest Apple Watch Series 6 comes packed with the diverse health tracking suite you know and love, along with blood oxygen level sensors and the smarts of Watch OS 6. Grab the PRODUCT(RED) version for 50 bucks off.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Unlocked): was $1,199.99 now $949.99 @ Best Buy

Provided you activate it today, you can get $250 off the most OP phone out there right now — the Galaxy S21 Ultra rocks a massive 6.8-inch 1440p display with HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate, a quad camera setup round back including a 108MP shooter that can record 8K video, and a 5,000 mAh battery for all-day usage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,199.99 now $899.99

One of the best Windows laptops gets even better with $300 off the list price! Our preferred configuration for maximum bang for buck gets you an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $699.99 @ Best Buy

Get $100 off this specced-out Lenovo Yoga 7i, featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. Plus, that gorgeous 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen on a 360-degree hinge makes this a versatile powerhouse of a system.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch: was $999.99 now $929.99 @ Best Buy

"There's no such thing as a pro tablet," said the person who's never used an iPad Pro before. This prosumer-centric device sports a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color gamut, an A12Z Bionic chip with neural engine and 128GB SSD storage. This can capably handle creative pro tasks in a heartbeat.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,099.99 now $849.99 @ Best Buy

Get into gaming laptops on the cheap with this G14 — packed with a GTX 1650 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. We're serious fans of the design here too, which is nice and understated for the power it possesses.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169.99 now $129.99 @ Best Buy

Samsung's AirPods Pro killers sport an incredibly deep and wide soundstage to immerse you (courtesy of the custom 12mm AKG drivers), alongside a lengthy 6 hours battery life on one charge (extended to over 24 with the case).