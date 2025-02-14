Best Buy is having a big sitewide Presidents Day sale, here are 25 deals I'd personally add to my cart

Best Buy Presidents' Day sale deals slash prices on laptops. tablets, phones, wearables, and more.

Best Buy is having a big sitewide Presidents' Day sale and the savings span beyond just home appliances and TVs. The big box retailer is slashing dollars off today's must-have and most coveted devices.

While scrolling Best Buy's top deals, I found plenty of excellent discounts on select laptops, tablets, smartphones, audio, wearables, and more. So if you're due for a tech refresh, Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale is not to be missed.

Given the level of my frugalness, when I need to upgrade my gadgets, I wouldn't dare pay full price. And dearest reader, neither should you.

Luckily, Best Buy has outdone itself with its annual Presidents' Day sale. I'd be lying to myself if I said that while browsing through the categories, more than a few things didn't catch my eye.

From Laptop Mag's favorite laptop to a gigantic display, here are 25 deals I'd add to my cart.

Best Buy Presidents' Day deals I'd buy

Apple M2 MacBook Air: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy If I wanted a cheaper alternative to Apple's latest MacBook Air, I'd snag this $200 off Presidents' Day deal on the M2 MacBook Air. As our expert laptop reviewer says, the 2022 MacBook Air M2 packs fantastic performance, a bright, colorful display, and 14 battery life into an elegant design. Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD storage, MacOS

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 RTX 3050: was $1,499 now $899 at Best Buy Best Buy's Presidents sale takes $600 off the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 with RTX 3050 GPU. As a multitasker, casual gamer, and streaming addict, I'd benefit from this Vivobook Pro. It has an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, a whopping 24GB of RAM and a massive 2TB SSD. With this laptop I wouldn't have to worry about system lag, many Chrome tabs I have open or maxing out my storage. And what’s more, games, movies, and TV shows would look marvelous on the Vivobrook Pro's stunning OLED screen. Our experts reviewed the previous-gen Asus Vivobook Pro and gave it our Editor's Choice Award so I'd add its successor to my cart with confidence. Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 400-nit 60Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 24GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy Best Buy is slashing $150 off the 2024 Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402) for Presidents Day. We didn't get a chance to test it, however, its 4.7 out of 5-star review rating from Best Buy customers says a lot. Satisfied customers appreciate the laptop’s powerful performance, responsive touchscreen, and long battery life. Others praise its beautiful and sleek modern design and immersive, colorful display. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Integrated Iris Xe graphics, 128GB SSD (expandable via microSD), ChromeOS.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Best Buy I'd snag this $200 off the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Presidents' Day deal from Best Buy if I were buying a gaming laptop.. In our review of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i, we praised the laptop's excellent performance, satisfying keyboard, and decent speakers. It's a wise choice if you want a solid mid-range gaming laptop with solid performance, a comfortable keyboard, and decent speakers. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $279 at Best Buy Save $70 on the Apple iPad 10 for Presidents' Day at Best Buy. The best tablet for most Apple users, I would nab it for this reduced price if I were in their ecosystem. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. The best tablet for most people, Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that performs well, surpassing most competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks. Key specs: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.

Apple 13-inch iPad Pro M4: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy One Best Buy Presidents' Day deal I would personally buy takes $200 off the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. This way, I'd have a portable, and versatile M4 MacBook Pro alternative. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage, iPad OS

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $649 at Best Buy Save $150 on the Pixel 9, Google's latest flagship phone, at Best Buy. It's the most advanced Pixel phone, powered by Google's latest Android 15 mobile OS and driven by advanced AI. Effortlessly search, browse, text, call, and schedule your daily routines smarter. The Pixel 9's dual rear camera array comprises a 50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide lens with Super Res Zoom up to 8x. It equips you with a 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus for selfies and video calls. IP68 dust-and-water resistance, the Pixel 9 supports fast wireless charging and battery share. Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED up to 1800-nit display (2700-nits peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,700 mAh battery, Andriod 15

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,419 now $1,299 at Best Buy Get a free storage upgrade and an $80 Best Buy Gift Card when you buy the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Best Buy. Driven by AI, the new Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's most advanced phone yet. It features useful Android features like Circle to Search, Call Transcript, and Writing Assist. Convenient access to Gemini AI makes it easy to find out movie start times, see the latest sports scores, get step-by-step recipes or plan a party. Key specs: 6.8-inch (3120 x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 512GB of storage, a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15

Apple iPhone 15 (Unlocked): was $729 now $679 at Best Buy Forget picking up the latest iPhone 16. If I needed a new Apple phone, I'd save $50 on this previous-gen unlocked iPhone 15 at Best Buy and activate it with my carrier of choice. This unlocked iPhone 16 works with just about any prepaid and paid wireless carrier the the U.S. including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Visiable. Key specs: 6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) display, A16 Bionic processor, 128GB of storage, 48MP rear camera, WiFi 6, MagSafe wireless charging, Face ID, Apple Pay, iOS 17

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $739 at Best Buy Now $60 off, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature

Google Pixel Watch LTE: was $449 now $379 at Best Buy Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale takes $70 off the Google Pixel Watch 3, the best smartwatch for Pixel owners and Android users. I'm currently rocking with the Fitbit Inspire 3 since I opted for a minimalist, wearable fitness tracker. However, if I wanted to buy a smartwatch, I'd add the Pixel Watch 3 to my mobile gadget collection. Over the Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel Watch 3 offers two size options (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Google further optimized its third-generation smartwatch with new health and fitness-focused features. Key specs: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display, up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE support, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), fast wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy Best Buy takes $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 today in this limited-time deal. Meet your new year fitness goals and maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions. Tom's Guide named the Galaxy Watch 7 their Editor's Choice smartwatch for Galaxy device owners. Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy Now $30 off, the AirPods 4 just hit their lowest price of 2025. Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 features a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip. Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy This deal drops the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds to $199. Samsung's answer to the AirPods Pro 2, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are designed with Galaxy device users in mind. They feature 360-degree audio, active noise cancellation, and, water/sweat resistance, and have a rated battery life of up to 6 hours (up to 26 hours with the included charging case). Features: 360-degree audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, IP57 water-and-sweat resistance (earbuds only), AI voice controls, interpreter mode, 24-bit audio using Samsung Seamless Codec (Galaxy devices only), 6-hours of battery life with ANC on, 26 hours with case and ANC on, Bluetooth 5.4

Apple AirPods Pro 2 : was $249 now $169 at Best Buy Save $80 on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we gave a rare 5 out of 5-star rating. We were impressed by their personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls. Our sister sites agree the AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Apple ecosystem dwellers. Features: Apple H2 Chip, adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, water-resistance

Sony LinkBuds S: was $159 now $129 at Best Buy Another Best Buy Presidents's Day deal I like from the audio category takes $30 off the excellent Sony LinkBuds S. These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-cancelling, and useful features for the price. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality, and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award. Key specs: 5mm drivers, active noise-cancellation (ANC) and stronger microphones. You also get Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, LDAC

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 at Best Buy I'd save $70 on the AirPods Max in my favorite color if I wanted some stylish headphones that double as ear muffs. The new AirPods Max feature USB-C connectivity and like the first-gen model Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an immersive audio experience. Features: 40mm drivers, active noise-cancellation, transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, nine microphones, Spatial Audio, up to 20 hour battery life, USB-C connectivity

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $329 at Best Buy Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones eature industry-leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality. Key specs: Class-leading active noise cancellation (ANC), dual processors, 8-microphones, 30mm drivers, Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, LDAC, Google Assistant, Alexa support.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $349 at Best Buy Now $80 off for Best Buy Presidents' Day sale, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are among the best premium wireless headphones to buy. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound. Personally, I'd snap these up in Lunar Blue, however, they're also available in Black, White Smoke, and a white and silver color scheme 60th Anniversary Diamond Edition. Our sister site Tom's Guide gave the Bose QuietComfort Ultra their Editor's Choice Award for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls. Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy Save $30 on the Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity.