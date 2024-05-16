I got a free Pixel Tablet from Google, and you can, too. Here's how.
Google now sells the standalone Pixel Tablet for $399 alongside a trade-in offer that's hard to refuse. If you have an old iPad or Galaxy Tab that's collecting dust, Google will give you up to $450 for it. Yes, you read that right, you're getting a free Pixel Tablet. This is one of the best tablet deals I've seen from the Google Store yet!
Here's how it works. Buy the Pixel Tablet for $399 at the Google Store upfront and select the device you want to trade-in to get an estimate. Google will ship your new Pixel Tablet along with a trade-in kit to send in your old tablet. Once Google receives and inspects your trade-in, you'll receive your refund in the form of your original payment.
Currently, you may trade-in the following iPads for a free Pixel Tablet: 12.9 iPad Pro 6th gen ($450 trade-in value) 12.9-inch iPad Pro 5th-gen ($399 trade-in value) iPad Pro 4th-gen ($399 trade-in value), and 11-inch iPad Pro 3rd-gen ($399 trade-in value). Samsung tablets are worth up to $350, you'll get the highest value for the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. Google will give you $325 for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and $300 for the Galaxy Tab FE which isn't too shabby.
At up to $399 off, the Pixel Tablet is a no-brainer if you're interested in buying a new tablet. Google's excellent trade-in deal ends May 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so don't hesitate too long.
Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 8-core processor, fingerprint reader, and 128GB of storage.
Release date: May 2023
Price check: Amazon $399 | Best Buy $399
Price history: This is the lowest price ever Pixel Tablet as a standalone device. For context, the lowest price for the initially launched Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is $399 at Amazon.
Reviews: According to most reviews, the Pixel Tablet is a solid slate that seamlessly transitions from tablet to smart display. It's Google's first tablet in almost five years and brings many new features like the company’s proprietary Tensor G2 processor and built-in Chromecast.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Android Central: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy if: If you're a Google ecosystem dweller or just looking for a premium Android tablet and love the convenience of Google Assistant, the Pixel Tablet is an excellent choice.
Don't buy if: You're looking for a tablet with a stylus or a laptop replacement. Consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for productivity applications.
