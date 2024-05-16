I got a free Pixel Tablet from Google, and you can, too. Here's how.

Google now sells the standalone Pixel Tablet for $399 alongside a trade-in offer that's hard to refuse. If you have an old iPad or Galaxy Tab that's collecting dust, Google will give you up to $450 for it. Yes, you read that right, you're getting a free Pixel Tablet. This is one of the best tablet deals I've seen from the Google Store yet!

Here's how it works. Buy the Pixel Tablet for $399 at the Google Store upfront and select the device you want to trade-in to get an estimate. Google will ship your new Pixel Tablet along with a trade-in kit to send in your old tablet. Once Google receives and inspects your trade-in, you'll receive your refund in the form of your original payment.

Currently, you may trade-in the following iPads for a free Pixel Tablet: 12.9 iPad Pro 6th gen ($450 trade-in value) 12.9-inch iPad Pro 5th-gen ($399 trade-in value) iPad Pro 4th-gen ($399 trade-in value), and 11-inch iPad Pro 3rd-gen ($399 trade-in value). Samsung tablets are worth up to $350, you'll get the highest value for the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. Google will give you $325 for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and $300 for the Galaxy Tab FE which isn't too shabby.

At up to $399 off, the Pixel Tablet is a no-brainer if you're interested in buying a new tablet. Google's excellent trade-in deal ends May 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so don't hesitate too long.

Get a free Pixel Tablet with Trade-in