Preorder Pixel Tablet without the dock for the first time ever

"Hey, Google, is this a good deal?"

This week, Google re-launched the Pixel Tablet without the Charging Speaker Dock we've become used to seeing. The good news is that it's less money now. Life's full of tradeoffs.



What does this mean for you? Well, just in time for summer, uou can now preorder a standalone Pixel Tablet for $399 at Best Buy and the Google Store , setting you up for a season of on-the-go productivity and entertainment.

First launched in May 2023 for $499 with the Charging Speaker Dock, the Pixel Tablet is now $100 cheaper as a standalone device.

While the price is more appealing, I would have liked to see it for $150 less, given that Apple's iPad 10 now flaunts a new price of $349, announced this week during its "Let Loose" iPad event.

It would have been nice if the Pixel Tablet relaunched with new hardware to match — like the Tensor G3 9-core processor found in the Pixel 8 series.

At $399, the Pixel Tablet is worth considering if you want a premium Android tablet and love the convenience of Google Assistant.

Preorder Pixel Tablet