Preorder Pixel Tablet without the dock for the first time ever
No dock that doubles as a speaker and charger? Bummer. $100 less? Not bad!
"Hey, Google, is this a good deal?"
This week, Google re-launched the Pixel Tablet without the Charging Speaker Dock we've become used to seeing. The good news is that it's less money now. Life's full of tradeoffs.
What does this mean for you? Well, just in time for summer, uou can now preorder a standalone Pixel Tablet for $399 at Best Buy and the Google Store , setting you up for a season of on-the-go productivity and entertainment.
First launched in May 2023 for $499 with the Charging Speaker Dock, the Pixel Tablet is now $100 cheaper as a standalone device.
While the price is more appealing, I would have liked to see it for $150 less, given that Apple's iPad 10 now flaunts a new price of $349, announced this week during its "Let Loose" iPad event.
It would have been nice if the Pixel Tablet relaunched with new hardware to match — like the Tensor G3 9-core processor found in the Pixel 8 series.
At $399, the Pixel Tablet is worth considering if you want a premium Android tablet and love the convenience of Google Assistant.
- Google Pixel Tablet (128GB): $399 @ Best Buy| Google
- Google Pixel Tablet (256GB): $499 @ Best Buy |Google
Preorder Pixel Tablet
Google Pixel Tablet
$399 @ Best Buy
Overview:
You can now preorder the Google Pixel Tablet without the Charging Speaker Dock for $399.
Features include an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 8-core processor, fingerprint reader, and 128GB of storage.
Release date: May 2023
Price check: Google: $399
Price history: This is the lowest price for a Pixel Tablet as a standalone device. For context, the lowest price for the initially launched Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is $399 at Amazon.
Reviews: According to most reviews, the Pixel Tablet is a solid slate that seamlessly transitions from tablet to smart display. It's Google's first tablet in almost five years and brings many new features like the company’s proprietary Tensor G2 processor and built-in Chromecast.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Android Central: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy if: If you're a Google ecosystem dweller or just looking for a premium Android tablet and love the convenience of Google Assistant, the Pixel Tablet is an excellent choice.
Don't buy if: You're looking for a tablet with a stylus or a laptop replacement. Consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for productivity applications.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.