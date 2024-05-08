Google Pixel 8a deal: Snag it for just $399 now and get a free $100 Best Buy gift card

Although just announced, Pixel 8a deals are already up for grabs. Pricing for the Pixel 8a starts at $499 for the 128GB base model whereas the 256GB Pixel 8a costs $559.

Right now, you can preorder the Pixel 8a for $399 with activation at Best Buy. It normally costs $499, so that's $100 in savings. You'll also get a free $100 Best Buy gift card which you use towards a Pixel 8a case, Pixel Buds, or a My Best Buy Plus membership. Plus, you can save up to $499 on the new Pixel 8a when with Best Buy's trade-in offer. Should you get the maximum value for your old device, you'll get the Pixel 8a for free. If you're due for an upgrade or looking for a Mother's Day gift, this is one of the best phone deals you can get.

Similarly, Google will give you a $100 credit when you preorder the Pixel 8a from the Google Store. However, Best Buy has the better offer here since you're getting an outright $100 discount and a free $100 gift card.

Specs-wise, Google Pixel 8a leaks were spot on. Google's new addition to the Pixel 8 series features a 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz OLED 1400-nit Actua display with a peak brightness of up to 2000-nits. This means you'll have no problem viewing your screen in direct sunlight. Powering the Pixel 8a is a Google Tensor G3 9-core processor alongside 8GB RAM. Aptly named, the Pixel 8a is outfitted with a 64MP quad PD wide camera and 13MP ultrawide front camera for taking fantastic photos and videos.

Whether you're upgrading from another Android phone or switching from iPhone, the Pixel 8a is a budget-friendly option. This Pixel 8a preorder deal ends May 19,

Today's best Pixel 8a deal

Google Pixel 8a (Unlocked): $499 $399 @ Best Buy w/ Activation

Preorder the Google Pixel 8a and save $100 when you activate the device on Verizon or AT&T's network via Best Buy. Plus, get a free $100 gift card with your purchase and save up to $499 when you trade in a similar device. This unlocked Pixel 8a works with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon. Pixel 8 preorders ship to arrive by May 14, the Pixel 8a's release date. Features: 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz OLED display with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 3, Google Tensor G3 9-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, IP67 dust-and-water resistant, rated battery life of up to 24 hours

Google Pixel 8a (Unlocked): $499 @ Best Buy

Preorder the Google Pixel 8a unlocked at activate it later with any U.S. wireless carrier. This is ideal if you're buying this phone as a gift or going contract-free with a prepaid wireless carrier like Metro by T-Mobile, or Visible by Verizon. This deal includes a free $100 Best Buy gift card and stackable savings of up to $499 when you trade in a similar device. Features: 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz OLED display with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 3, Google Tensor G3 9-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, IP67 dust-and-water resistant, rated battery life of up to 24 hours, Android 14 OS with built-in AI assistant

Google Pixel 8a Case: $29.99 @ Best Buy

Protect your precious new Pixel 8a with the official Google Pixel 8a. Custom-made to fit Pixel 8a, its soft feel and slender design are comfortable in your hand and pocket. Thanks to hundreds of hours of drop testing, the Pixel 8a case protects your phone from accidental drops.

Speck ImpactHero Pixel 8a Case: $19.99 @ Best Buy

Slim design meets durability with the Speck ImpactHero Slim Case. Its single layer design keeps your phone light and sleek without compromising on protection. It features a soft-touch coating, built-in Microban antimicrobial treatment, and a raised edge to protect screen if it lands face-down during an accidental drop.