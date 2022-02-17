Best Buy Presidents' Day sale 2022 — top early deals

Beyond appliances, Best Buy's Presidents Day sale offers fantastic deals on laptops, tablets, monitors, video games, and more. Like many other retailers, Best Buy is rolling out early Presidents' Day savings for frugal shoppers.

Although Presidents' Day officially falls on February 21, there are tons of early deals you can shop today. Currently, Best Buy is taking up to $300 off select laptops including gaming PCs, and Chromebooks.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop for $1,249. That's $300 off its $1,549 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine.

This is one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get today.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,549 now $1,249 @ Best Buy

Now $300 off, the Editor's Choice Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 3060 is the longest lasting gaming laptop around. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz Ryzen 9 5900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a casual gaming rig.

Asus manufactures some of the industry's top-rated gaming laptops and the ROG Zephyrus G14 is top tier. The laptop on sale has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display and is powered by a 3.0-GHz Ryzen 9 5900HS 8-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. Rounding up its hardware specs are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and speedy 1TB SSD.

In our Zephyrus G14 review , we gave it a rare 5 out of 5 star rating for its incredible performance, super fast SSD, solid speakers, and long battery life. It's a solid choice if you're looking for a powerful laptop that can handle multitasking and gaming.

If you're on the hunt for an affordable tablet under $200, Best Buy is taking up to 50% off Amazon Fire tablets. Prices range from $49 ($40 off) for the Fire 7 Kids Edition to $179 ($40 off) for the Fire HD 10 Plus.

And that's just a few examples of the solid bargains Best Buy has going on this week. Here are more of our favorite deals from Best Buy's Presidents' Day sales

Presidents' Day Laptop Deals: up to $300 off @ Best Buy

During Best Buy Presidents' Day sale's save up $300 on select AMD and Windows-powered laptops at Best Buy. If you're looking for a budget machine under $500, Best Buy is also slashing up to $200 off Chromebooks.

Amazon Fire Tablet Deals: up to $70 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently takes $70 off Amazon Fire tablets and Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets starting from $49. For a limited time, you can get the All-new Fire HD Plus for $139 ($40 off). It features a vivid 10-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD expandable memory.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing $70 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. The Galaxy Buds Live work with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows laptops via Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair.

Presidents' Day Game Deals: up to $30 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy slashing up to $30 off select video games for a limited. Save on popular titles for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.