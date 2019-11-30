Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals in 2019

As we transition from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, the spotlight shifts to online retailers like Amazon. And we're already seeing some of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals yet.

The retailer has posted some killer pre-Cyber Monday savings as it counts down to the online shopping event, which kicks off on Dec. 2. Deals worth highlighting include discounts on Amazon's own products, including $40 off the Echo Show 5 and the Echo Dot for just $22.

We'll be keeping track of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals and adding them to the list below as they become available. So if you want to make the most of this Cyber Monday shopping event, we recommend bookmarking this page. Without further adieu, here are the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals right now

Best Amazon laptop deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,189

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Amazon has it on sale for $2,279, which is $120 off. View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $599.99 now $549.99

Asus' premium 2-in-1 offers plenty of versatility thanks to a 360 degree hinge, snappy 3.4 GHz, Intel Core m3-8100y Processor and all-day battery life. While you won't be running demanding programs like Photoshop natively, the C434 makes up for it with it's responsive and effortless experience.View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $959

The Surface Laptop 3 has a 13.5-inch display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You can get it now for $350 off from Amazon with an eCoupon.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (9th Gen): was $1,799 now $1,684

The Dell XPS 15 is one of our top-rated laptops with good reason. It's powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. This notebook is a powerful productivity and multimedia machine. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Need more than just 128GB of storage space. Snag the 256GB MacBook Air (2019) $200 off at Amazon right now. It's an all-time price low for this model, which we recommend over the base model. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon

Need an affordable MacBook? The 2017 MacBook Air is a solid machine with excellent battery life and a great keyboard. And you get both full-size USB ports and a memory card slot. View Deal

MacBook Pro 15" (512GB): was $2,799 now $2,349 @ Amazon

This 15-inch MacBook Pro packs a 15" Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Now at its lowest price ever, this notebook also offers a sharp display and solid battery life. Amazon currently has it on sale for $450 off its regular price. View Deal

Acer Chromebook R11: was $299 now $258 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R11 offers versatility and an estimated 10 hour battery life, making it ideal for school, work or play. This Celeron-powered convertible has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.View Deal

Best Amazon tablet deals

Apple 10.2" iPad (32GB): was $329 now $249

Apple's most popular iPad now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. The base model is on sale for $249 and the 128GB model is also on sale for $329. Both are at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

The best tablet Amazon has ever made is now on sale, just weeks after it was released. This latest device has a USB-C port, a fast quad-core CPU and extra-long battery life. View Deal