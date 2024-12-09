Best gaming laptop deals in December 2024: From $599
The best gaming laptop deals in December are here with massive end-of-year discounts on today's top-rated gaming-specific notebooks.
Whether you're looking to save even more on one of the best gaming laptops under $1,500, trying to find the best cheap gaming laptop, or wanting one of the best gaming laptops, there are plenty of deals.
Gaming-specific laptops are no longer engineered solely for gamers. STEM majors and content creators also benefit from gaming laptops' immersive display and graphics handling.
You'll find the best gaming laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Smaller retailers like B&H and Newegg also offer stellar laptop discounts this time of year. Many of the best gaming laptop deals can be found at the source through direct manufacturer discounts from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Razer.
Laptop Mag's hand-selected gaming laptop deals will save you money and precious time. Whether you're looking for an entry-level machine or a specced-out rig for competitive gaming, we've covered all the bases. Here are today's best gaming laptop deals, starting from just $599.
Laptop Mag's top 3 picks
Best overall
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i balances intense RTX 4080 graphics performance and relative affordability. And with few flaws, it makes for the best gaming laptop.
Best budget
The Dell G16 (7630) is an absolute stunner. Its premium features, like a colorful display and mechanical keyboard, are priced at under $1,000. This is the best for the least.
Best battery life
The Asus TUF Gaming A14 rocks the gaming industry with the longest-lasting battery life we've tested in years. Thanks to its RTX 4060 GPU, all that battery life does not come at the expense of power.
Best gaming laptop deals under $700
Save $200 on the Acer Nitro V if you want outstanding gaming performance without paying a fortune. This deal includes a full free game download of Assassin's Creed Shadows (valued at $70).
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvdia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Best Buy is slashing $250 off the 2024 MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop for a limited time. We didn't get our hands on this exact laptop for a review. However, we've tested several MSI laptops. We're fond of the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15 and find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home
Now $300 off, the HP Victus 15 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. Don't let the modest cost fool you. It's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Vicutus is a budget-friendly choice.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-13500H 12-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Best gaming laptop deals under $1000
The 2024 Acer Nitro V is now $250 off, a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level RTX 4060 gaming laptop. Though we didn't test it, reviews from happy customers rate the Nitro V 4.4 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's amazing battery life, customizable audio settings specific to RPG and FPS games, and content streaming.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $320 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4070. We didn't test it, but the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites TechRadar and T3. With solid gaming performance and a fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing and day-to-day multitasking.
Features: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7435HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4070 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
This gaming laptop deal slashes $400 off the 2024 Asus TUF Gaming F15 with RTX 4070 graphics. For just under $1000, you're getting strong gaming and productivity performance in a rugged machine.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Best gaming laptop deals under $1500
This update of the ROG Strix G16 offers powerful performance that's now at a wallet-friendly price. With an Intel Core i7- I7-13620H 10-core processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics under the hood, the Strix G16 is as beautiful on the inside as it is on the outside.
Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 10-core CPU, Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
One of the best gaming laptop deals right now deals knocks $450 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. This gamer laptop series is known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home
You can save $400 on the AMD Ryzen AI 9-charged Asus TUF Gaming A14 with 32GB of RAM at Walmart via Antonline. In our hands-on Asus TUF Gaming A14 (2024) review, we were shocked by how lightweight this thing is. Weighing in at just under 3 pounds and measuring 0.7 inches thick, it's nearly on par with an ultrabook. If you're searching for a super-portable yet powerful laptop for gaming, creating, and productivity, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 is a wise choice. Our sister site TechRadar calls it brilliant and awarded it Editor's Choice.
Features: 14-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU, AMD xDNA NPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
For a limited time, you can save $300 on the MSI Katana A15 AI laptop. MSI brings AI power to this updated mid-range gaming laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics.
Features: 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display. AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Now $500 off, Gigabyte's Aorus X16 is deeply discounted amont today's best gaming laptop deals.
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Best gaming laptop deals under $3000
One of Best Buy's best gaming laptop deals takes $600 off the Acer Predator Helios 18. We reviewed the Predator Helios 18 and rated it 4 out of 5 stars, praising its sturdy design, gorgeous display, and powerful performance.
Specs: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display, 165Hz 500-nit display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Now $470 off, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a beast of a gaming laptop with a premium aesthetic. Besides AAA gaming, the RTX 4080 GPU makes this laptop great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks. It's Laptop Mag's 4.5 out of 5 star rated Editor's Choice laptop for gaming, productivity, and everything in between.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare IPS display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
