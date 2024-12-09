Best gaming laptop deals in December 2024: From $599

See the best gaming laptop deals right now

The best gaming laptop deals in December are here with massive end-of-year discounts on today's top-rated gaming-specific notebooks .

Whether you're looking to save even more on one of the best gaming laptops under $1,500 , trying to find the best cheap gaming laptop , or wanting one of the best gaming laptops , there are plenty of deals.

Gaming-specific laptops are no longer engineered solely for gamers. STEM majors and content creators also benefit from gaming laptops' immersive display and graphics handling.

You'll find the best gaming laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Smaller retailers like B&H and Newegg also offer stellar laptop discounts this time of year. Many of the best gaming laptop deals can be found at the source through direct manufacturer discounts from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Razer.

Laptop Mag's hand-selected gaming laptop deals will save you money and precious time. Whether you're looking for an entry-level machine or a specced-out rig for competitive gaming, we've covered all the bases. Here are today's best gaming laptop deals, starting from just $599.

Laptop Mag's top 3 picks

Best gaming laptop deals under $700

Acer Nitro V RTX 4050: was $799 now $599 at Walmart Save $200 on the Acer Nitro V if you want outstanding gaming performance without paying a fortune. This deal includes a full free game download of Assassin's Creed Shadows (valued at $70). Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvdia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

MSI Thin 15 RTX 4050: was $899 now $649 at Best Buy Best Buy is slashing $250 off the 2024 MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop for a limited time. We didn't get our hands on this exact laptop for a review. However, we've tested several MSI laptops. We're fond of the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15 and find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home

HP Victus 15 RTX 3050: was $999 now $699 at HP US Now $300 off, the HP Victus 15 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. Don't let the modest cost fool you. It's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Vicutus is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-13500H 12-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Best gaming laptop deals under $1000

Acer Nitro V 15 RTX 4060: was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy The 2024 Acer Nitro V is now $250 off, a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level RTX 4060 gaming laptop. Though we didn't test it, reviews from happy customers rate the Nitro V 4.4 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's amazing battery life, customizable audio settings specific to RPG and FPS games, and content streaming. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo LOQ RTX 4070: was $1,199 now $879 at Walmart Save $320 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4070. We didn't test it, but the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites TechRadar and T3. With solid gaming performance and a fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing and day-to-day multitasking. Features: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7435HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4070 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus TUF Gaming F15 RTX 4070: was $1,399 now $999 at Best Buy This gaming laptop deal slashes $400 off the 2024 Asus TUF Gaming F15 with RTX 4070 graphics. For just under $1000, you're getting strong gaming and productivity performance in a rugged machine. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Best gaming laptop deals under $1500

Dell G16 RTX 4070: was $1,749 now $1,299 at Dell One of the best gaming laptop deals right now deals knocks $450 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. This gamer laptop series is known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

MSI Katana A15 AI: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Amazon For a limited time, you can save $300 on the MSI Katana A15 AI laptop. MSI brings AI power to this updated mid-range gaming laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics. Features: 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display. AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Best gaming laptop deals under $3000