This exclusive coupon slashes $126 off the Geekom A8 AI Mini PC — puny and powerful

Desktop PCs still have a place, even if you don't have room for a bulky PC on your desk. These miniature Mac Mini rivals are capable PCs with plenty of ports in a tiny box. Geekom specializes in mini PCs of all types. Right now, you can buy the Geekom A8 Mini AI PC for $573 on Amazon.

That's a savings of $126, and it's only available at that price with our exclusive coupon code "LAPTOPA8R7." The code is good between December 9 and December 20.

The Geekom A8 Mini AI PC has a square, 4.4-inch shape, and it stands just 1.5 inches tall. It weighs 1 pound, which is easy to do when a computer lacks a built-in battery and monitor (as found on a laptop). It can handle up to four monitors even, at up to 8K resolution.

Inside, the A8 has components designed to power through multimedia, content creation, and gaming tasks. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, AMD Radeon 780M graphics, and an AMD Ryzen AI neural processing unit. Plus, it has 32GB of fast DDR5 5600MHz RAM and a 1TB SSD.

While you don't get a ton of room to upgrade or the same level of performance as you'd find on a gaming PC with a dedicated top-tier graphics card and GB of VRAM to spare, you do get plenty of processing oomph — especially considering this mini PC's compact size.

Of note, this model has a plethora of ports, including on 40Gbps USB 4.0 USB-C port and four 10Gbps USB 3.0 ports (three via USB-A connectors and one via USB-C). That's in addition to the two HDMI 2.0 ports and the RJ-45 port.

If you're looking for a space-saving PC that can do almost anything you throw at it, take advantage of our exclusive coupon and grab the Geekom A8 Mini AI PC while you can.

Best Geekom A8 Mini AI PC deal today