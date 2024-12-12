Get Amazon's fastest Kindle Paperwhite for $135, shipped to arrive by Christmas Day
The latest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $135 in time the holidays.
Christmas Day is less than two weeks away, so you still have time to check items off your shopping list. If you're strapped for cash or unsure what to get someone, Amazon holiday deals are chock-full of savings and great gift ideas.
One limited-time deal offers the All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite E-reader for $135. It usually costs $160, so that's $25 savings and just $5 shy of its lowest-ever price. Amazon
Amazon also offers the All-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $149 ($40 off). Ideal for children aged 3-12, this reader includes 6- months of Amazon Kids+, a kid-proof cover, and is backed by a 2-year warranty (valued at up to $242).
Amazon's fastest Kindle yet, the new Kindle Paperwhite, improves the best-selling e-reader with a 25% faster page turn, a higher contrast ratio, and a slightly larger 7-inch display.
Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide rates the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite 4.5 out of 5 stars. The e-reader's bright backlight, big display, and 12-week battery life are some attributes they like about it.
Amazon's best-selling Kindle reader is one to consider if you're looking for a last-minute gift for your spouse, mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, or the kids.
The best Kindle Paperwhite deal
Overview:
Save $25 on the All-new Kindle Paperwhite and get it just in time for the holidays.
Features: 7-inch matte 94-nit display, 300ppi, built-in light, 16GB of storage, USB-C connectivity, IPX8 waterproof, up to 12 weeks of battery life
Release date: October 2024
Price comparison: Best Buy $135 |Target $135
Price history: At $135, it's just $5 shy of its $130 all-time low price.
Reviews consensus: Overall, the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite is among the best e-readers. It's Amazon's fastest Kindle yet, offering improved battery life and a slightly bigger display than its predecessor.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | Techradar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable dedicated e-reader for distraction-free reading from anywhere. Or, if you're holiday shopping for a gift under $150.
Don't buy it if: You prefer reading tangible books. Or if you want a color display e-reader. Consider the $279 Amazon Kindle Colorsoft or Fire Tablet for $55 (50% off).
