Get Amazon's fastest Kindle Paperwhite for $135, shipped to arrive by Christmas Day

Christmas Day is less than two weeks away, so you still have time to check items off your shopping list. If you're strapped for cash or unsure what to get someone, Amazon holiday deals are chock-full of savings and great gift ideas.

One limited-time deal offers the All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite E-reader for $135. It usually costs $160, so that's $25 savings and just $5 shy of its lowest-ever price. Amazon

Amazon also offers the All-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $149 ($40 off). Ideal for children aged 3-12, this reader includes 6- months of Amazon Kids+, a kid-proof cover, and is backed by a 2-year warranty (valued at up to $242).

Browse: Amazon's entire sale

Amazon's fastest Kindle yet, the new Kindle Paperwhite, improves the best-selling e-reader with a 25% faster page turn, a higher contrast ratio, and a slightly larger 7-inch display.

Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide rates the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite 4.5 out of 5 stars. The e-reader's bright backlight, big display, and 12-week battery life are some attributes they like about it.

Amazon's best-selling Kindle reader is one to consider if you're looking for a last-minute gift for your spouse, mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, or the kids.

The best Kindle Paperwhite deal