macOS Sequoia code lets slip a huge MacBook Air reveal set for 2025

As the Holiday season comes into full force, you may be tempted to pick up one of Apple's latest MacBooks.

However, before you lock yourself into a new purchase, take heed: yesterday's macOS Sequoia 15.2 update didn't just bring new Apple Intelligence features to Macs (such as Image Playground, ChatGPT integration into Siri, and Writing Tools), it also accidentally revealed what Apple has in store for the MacBook Air in early 2025.

Next on the Apple itinerary: The M4 MacBook Air

A long-standing rumor has suggested that 2024 and 2025 will see Apple bring the M4 chip to its entire Mac catalog. Leveling the playing field and giving some of its most dated products a long-awaited refresh. So far, we've seen that play out on several fronts, though Apple still relies on the M2 chip to power its latest iPad Air.

According to references found within the Sequoia 15.2 update and reported on by MacRumors, it seems like the MacBook Air is next to receive the M4 treatment.

Software files for "Mac16,12" and "Mac16,13" reference "MacBook Air (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and "MacBook Air (15-inch, M4, 2025)" models respectively, with their inclusion pointing to a release not too far off in the future.

We don't yet know the exact release date for the M4 MacBook Air, but given previous June 2022 (M2) and March 2024 (M3) dates, a spring 2025 release is not out of the question.

Should you buy a MacBook in 2024?

With new models of MacBook Air on the horizon, should you still buy a MacBook this Holiday season? Well, that all depends on which MacBook it is you intend to buy.

If lightweight portability and on-the-go performance are what you're looking for, then it might make sense to hold off for a few months and grab yourself the latest MacBook Air, powered by Apple's impressive M4 chip.

Still, the M3 MacBook Airs are no slouch either, both the 13-inch and 15-inch models gained an impressive four-and-a-half-star review from Laptop Mag earlier in the year.

However, if you need a machine to trump heavy workloads and maximize your productivity, then the M4 MacBook Pro is already here and ready to dazzle across the Holidays.

This year's MacBook Pro models were granted similarly impressive review scores by Laptop Mag, with the 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 receiving the same four-and-a-half-star rating during our review, with its smaller counterpart, the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4, being awarded a perfect five-star review.

So, brace yourselves (and your wallets) for an impressive refresh for the MacBook Air in 2025, and plan your purchases wisely.

For more information on which Mac you should aim for in 2024, check out our guide: MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro: Which Mac should you buy in 2024?