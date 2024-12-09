Save up to $500 on a new laptop in the Sony Vaio Winter Sale
If you've had your eye on a Vaio laptop, now's the time to jump
If one of your New Year's resolutions is to get more organized, a new laptop is one of the best tools for the job. There's something about a new piece of tech that inspires you to kick off the planning phase and set yourself up for success — and luckily, the Vaio Winter sale is making it easier to snag a new laptop at an affordable price.
The highlight of the sale is Vaio's SX14 Special Edition laptop for just $1,699. Regularly $2,199, that's $500 in savings on a fantastic laptop. It features a 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) touch display, an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, an impressive 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage.
For the average person, that's the discounted laptop I'd recommend. That said, Vaio also has F Series laptops on sale for much less than that, like this F16 laptop for only $1,040 ($259 in savings), and SX-R laptops that are more luxurious at a higher price tag. If you're looking for a premium laptop with great specs, a solid speaker setup, and a satisfying keyboard, you can't go wrong with a laptop from Vaio. Typically, the only con is their price; with Vaio's Winter Sale, however, these laptops are a much better overall value.
If none of these Vaio laptops jump out at you as the right pick, check out the best laptop deals we've seen in December for more options.
Best Vaio laptop deals: Quick links
- Save up to $259 on Vaio F Series laptops
- Save up to $500 on Vaio SX laptops
- Save up to $135 on Vaio SX-R laptops
Best Vaio laptop deals
Save $259 on Vaio's F16 laptop, equipped with a 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS display, an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Its specs are more than capable of tackling daily tasks with ease, and Vaio's F Series laptops are quite durable, so there's no need to worry if you tend to be accident prone.
Cheaper alternatives: Pick up the F16 with an Intel Core i5 for $960 ($139 off) or an F14 with an Intel Core i5 for just $880 ($119 off).
Vaio has slashed $500 off its SX14 Special Edition laptop with a 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) touch display, an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. With that much RAM, you can tab hoard in Chrome to your heart's content, and there's plenty of storage for years worth of photos, videos, and files.
Cheaper alternative: If you don't need 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, check out the base SX14 model for just $1,529 ($270 off).
More lux alternative: To snag a 4K display, pick up the SX14 Special Edition 4K for $1,784 instead ($415 off).
Take $110 off the Vaio SX-R laptop, decked out with a gorgeous carbon fiber chassis that's both sleek and lightweight. Inside, it features an efficient, yet powerful Intel Core Ultra-155H processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Whether you're completing online research or streaming your latest favorite TV show, you'll be impressed with the visual quality of this laptop's 14-inch WQXGA+ (2560 x 1440) touch display.
More lux alternatives: Pick up an SX-R Special Edition model for just $2,374 ($125 off), with a whopping 2TB of SSD storage. Or, grab an SX-R Special Edition with 64GB of RAM for $2,564 ($135 off).
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.