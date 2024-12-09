Save up to $500 on a new laptop in the Sony Vaio Winter Sale

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to get more organized, a new laptop is one of the best tools for the job. There's something about a new piece of tech that inspires you to kick off the planning phase and set yourself up for success — and luckily, the Vaio Winter sale is making it easier to snag a new laptop at an affordable price.

The highlight of the sale is Vaio's SX14 Special Edition laptop for just $1,699. Regularly $2,199, that's $500 in savings on a fantastic laptop. It features a 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) touch display, an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, an impressive 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage.

For the average person, that's the discounted laptop I'd recommend. That said, Vaio also has F Series laptops on sale for much less than that, like this F16 laptop for only $1,040 ($259 in savings), and SX-R laptops that are more luxurious at a higher price tag. If you're looking for a premium laptop with great specs, a solid speaker setup, and a satisfying keyboard, you can't go wrong with a laptop from Vaio. Typically, the only con is their price; with Vaio's Winter Sale, however, these laptops are a much better overall value.

If none of these Vaio laptops jump out at you as the right pick, check out the best laptop deals we've seen in December for more options.