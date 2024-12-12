Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors are up to $1,200 off for the holidays, here are 5 deals I would snag

Save up to $1,200 on Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors

The Discover Samsung Winter Sale continues to slash up to $1,200 on Samsung's lineup of Odyssey gaming monitors. If you're in the market for a dual QHD curved monitor, Samsung offers a deal you can't refuse.

As part of the sale, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor is discounted to $899 ($400 off). This is one of Samsung's buy one get one (BOGO) deals so it ships with a free 2TB Samsung 990 Pro PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with Heatsink (valued at $250).

Browse: Samsung's entire sale

The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED uses the same image-enhancing technology found in Samsung's OLED TVs in an immersive 1800R curvature panel. It features a massive 49-inch DQHD 5,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time, and HDR10+.

You'll experience enhanced visuals, whether gaming or streaming content, brighter whites, deeper blacks, and near-infinite color contrast. Meanwhile, FreeSync Premium Pro helps combat tearing and stuttering for smooth gameplay like room-temperature butter.

At $400 off, the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 is stellar, and Samsung's BOGO deal makes it eartmuch more worth your while.

If you have room to splurge on a bigger display, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey 2nd Gen 4K Gaming Monitor is on sale for $1,799 ($1,200 off).

These are just two of the best Odyssey monitor deals from Samsung's holiday sale. See my recommended discounts below.

The Discover Samsung winter sale ends December 15.

Today's best Samsung Odyssey deals

Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9
BOGO deal
Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 : was $1,299 now $899 at Samsung

One of the best monitor deals from the DIscover Samsung Winter Sale takes $400 off the Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor. This BOGO deal throws in a free 2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD with Heatsink (valued $265).

The Odyssey G9 features a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 144Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 QLED Monior
Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 QLED Monior: was $1,499 now $799 at Samsung

Save $700 on the Samsung Odyssey G95C QLED monitor for a gaming and streaming experience like no other. The Odyssey G9 packs a 49-inch (5120 x 1440) pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time.

Samsung 32" Odyssey OLED G8 4K Monitor
Samsung 32" Odyssey OLED G8 4K Monitor: was $1,299 now $949 at Samsung

Save $350 on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Gaming Monitor. It features a 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 200-nit OLED display with HDR10 and with 240Hz refresh rate and a ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. What’s more, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you conveniently monitor connected home devices.

Samsung 57" Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K Curved Gaming Monitor:
Samsung 57" Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: was $2,499 now $1,599 at Samsung

Samsung takes $900 off the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. The Odyssey Neo G9 features a massive 57-inch (7,680 x 2,160) 420-nit Quantum LED 1000R curved panel, 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. Combine this with HDR 1000 and you get life-like visual accuracy, brightness, and detail you can feel.

Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2 mini-LED Curved Monitor
Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2 mini-LED Curved Monitor: was $2,999 now $1,799 at Samsung

The 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Monitor is $1,399 off during the Discover Samsung Winter Sale. Featuring a rotating design, it converts from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing (Cockpit Mode).

Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 450-600-nit mini-LED panel, HDR10+, Quantum HDR 32x,1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4-Input Multi View, Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos, Ark Dial

