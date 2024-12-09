I bought the Ghost Cipher Xbox controller for just $45 — here's how you can too

If you were hoping for a price drop on the Ghost Cipher Xbox controller, I bring good news. Although Cyber Monday is a distant memory, I was fortunate to snag this best-selling special edition controller for the low — here's how you can too.

Amazon now offers the Ghost Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller for $45, shipped. It normally costs $70, so that's $25 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this controller since its October 2024 launch.

By comparison, it's $7 cheaper than Microsoft's current direct price. It's also one of the best gaming deals I've spotted today.

This deal is so popular at Amazon that it's currently on back-order. If you can't afford to wait and need it in time for Christmas, you can get the Ghost Cipher Xbox controller from Target for the same price.

Shop: Amazon's holiday sale

Calling back to the old school original clear Xbox controller, the new Ghost Cipher special edition gamepad features a transparent housing with silver internal parts, a bronze-metallic D-pad, and bronze metallic triggers.

Incorporated into its design are two tone thumb sticks with white bases and ash gray tops. The matching Ash gray rubberized grips provide a secure, comfortable feel during gameplay.

Simply put, the Xbox Wireless Controller vastly improves gaming accuracy, control and comfort —even when your hands get sweaty.

At just $45, the Ghost Cipher Xbox Controller is worth buying if you're looking for a spare controller or gamer gift.