I bought the Ghost Cipher Xbox controller for just $45 — here's how you can too
If you were hoping for a price drop on the Ghost Cipher Xbox controller, I bring good news. Although Cyber Monday is a distant memory, I was fortunate to snag this best-selling special edition controller for the low — here's how you can too.
Amazon now offers the Ghost Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller for $45, shipped. It normally costs $70, so that's $25 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this controller since its October 2024 launch.
By comparison, it's $7 cheaper than Microsoft's current direct price. It's also one of the best gaming deals I've spotted today.
This deal is so popular at Amazon that it's currently on back-order. If you can't afford to wait and need it in time for Christmas, you can get the Ghost Cipher Xbox controller from Target for the same price.
Calling back to the old school original clear Xbox controller, the new Ghost Cipher special edition gamepad features a transparent housing with silver internal parts, a bronze-metallic D-pad, and bronze metallic triggers.
Incorporated into its design are two tone thumb sticks with white bases and ash gray tops. The matching Ash gray rubberized grips provide a secure, comfortable feel during gameplay.
Simply put, the Xbox Wireless Controller vastly improves gaming accuracy, control and comfort —even when your hands get sweaty.
At just $45, the Ghost Cipher Xbox Controller is worth buying if you're looking for a spare controller or gamer gift.
Features: Hybrid D-pad, share button, textured grips, custom button mapping, USB-C port, works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One
Release date: October 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this Ghost Cipher Xbox controller
Price comparison: Target $45 | Best Buy $45 w/ Plus |
Microsoft $51 | Walmart $55
Cheaper option: Xbox Controller (Carbon Black) for $38 at Walmart
Reviews consensus: We called the Xbox Wireless Controller the best-designed and most comfortable gamepad for playing games across all genres. Button mapping, an ergonomic design, and etched trigger grips help elevate your overall gaming experience.
Buy it if: You want the best overall controller for PC and Xbox console gaming.
Don't buy it if: You prefer a wired controller for PC and Xbox console gaming. Consider the PowerA Xbox Controller for $25($5 off) and the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Xbox controller for $30 ($15 off).
