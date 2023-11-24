Black Friday Deals LIVE: All-time low prices on MacBooks and gaming laptops, a $549 LG OLED TV and more!

Black Friday 2023 is finally here, no more wondering if the deals will get better on the actual day, so time to load up that cart and lock in those savings!

We've combed the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more to make sure we're getting you the cheapest possible prices. Whether you are looking for laptops, smartphones, tablets, TVs, monitors, games consoles, or accessories we have a deal for you! Prefer to buy your tech right from the source? You're in luck, Samsung, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft are all taking part too!

Combined our staff has decades of Black Friday experience, so we know how to spot a great deal when we come across one. As our Deals Editor Hilda Scott would say "Friends don't let friends pay full price for anything," so follow along as we guide you to savings nirvana.

We have a roundup of today's best Black Friday deals for you below, but if you want the absolute latest you can catch our LIVE deals updates at the bottom of the page (you can skip there by using the "Go to live deals ⤵" link at the end of each section too). Be sure to bookmark the page and check back often, as we'll be swapping deals in and out where possible and the live deals section will be updated right through Cyber Monday since the all-star deals start coming and they don't stop coming!

Black Friday deals 2023: Editor's choice

Razer Blade 14: $2,699.99 $2,399.99 @ Razer

Save $300 on the Razer Blade 14, my personal favorite gaming laptop. The Razer Blade 14 is a wondrous machine and makes for an excellent choice if you're in need of a great machine that can accomplish everything you need to without slacking in any avenues.

Black Friday deals 2023: Laptops

Black Friday deals 2023: Gaming laptops

Gigabyte G5 15: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on this Gigabyte G5. This is a super affordable gaming laptop option with a powerful GPU that will keep you at the top of your game for years to come. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz) display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD.

Black Friday deals 2023: Chromebooks