The cheapest MacBook Air M3 plummets to $899 for Amazon's October Prime Day!

The Apple MacBook Air is a perennial favorite here at Laptop Mag, and the latest model is no exception to that rule. A dominant force on our list of best laptops, you can now get theApple MacBook Air M3 for $899 during Amazon's October Prime Day sales.

This deal is one of the best October Prime Day MacBook deals available now, and it's also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this MacBook Air with M3 processor.

The MacBook Air M3 is a great choice for anyone who values portability. It has a 13.6-inch screen and weighs 2.7 pounds, specs that make carrying this laptop all day a breeze. The M3 version gives you excellent performance, as seen in our tests of the 13-inch MacBook Air M3. In our review, we gave this model 4.5 out of 5 stars, calling it a powerful leap forward. We lauded its outstanding performance, impressive 15-hour (tested) battery life, and bright display.

Typically this model costs $1,099, making this 18% off sale a strong discount. If you prefer, the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is also $200 off. Another alternative is the M2 MacBook Air, now on sale for an all-time low price of $749.

The 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is now at a great price, and one of many deals you can find during Amazon's October Prime Day.

