The cheapest MacBook Air M3 plummets to $899 for Amazon's October Prime Day!

The Apple MacBook Air is a perennial favorite here at Laptop Mag, and the latest model is no exception to that rule. A dominant force on our list of best laptops, you can now get theApple MacBook Air M3 for $899 during Amazon's October Prime Day sales.
This deal is one of the best October Prime Day MacBook deals available now, and it's also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this MacBook Air with M3 processor.
The MacBook Air M3 is a great choice for anyone who values portability. It has a 13.6-inch screen and weighs 2.7 pounds, specs that make carrying this laptop all day a breeze. The M3 version gives you excellent performance, as seen in our tests of the 13-inch MacBook Air M3. In our review, we gave this model 4.5 out of 5 stars, calling it a powerful leap forward. We lauded its outstanding performance, impressive 15-hour (tested) battery life, and bright display.
Typically this model costs $1,099, making this 18% off sale a strong discount. If you prefer, the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is also $200 off. Another alternative is the M2 MacBook Air, now on sale for an all-time low price of $749.
The 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is now at a great price, and one of many deals you can find during Amazon's October Prime Day.
Overview:
Save $200 on one of our most highly-rated laptops, the outstanding 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple's latest M3 processor.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: B&H $999 | Best Buy $899
Price history: This is the second lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 so far. (During Amazon's July Prime Day sale, it dropped to $849 with a coupon.)
Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air M3 high accolades, and our enthusiasm was echoed by our sister sites. The most powerful MacBook Air yet, Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a highly portable laptop with fast speeds and 15 hours of battery life. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for carrying around all day, and it has enough horsepower to muscle through everyday productivity tasks as well as video editing and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You're not an Apple fan, want a plethora of ports, or need a laptop for AAA gaming, competitive gameplay, or memory intensive tasks. See our best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals hubs for more options.
