Save $250 on the MacBook Air M3 this Prime Day! Apple's 13-inch laptop drops to its lowest-ever price
One of our highest-rated MacBooks for its lowest-ever Prime Day price
At Laptop Mag we know a thing or two about what makes a great laptop, and if there's one model we can always rely upon to dominate our list of best laptops, it's the Apple MacBook Air M3 — now available for $849 during Amazon's Prime Day sales! It's not just one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals you'll come across, it's also the lowest price we've ever seen Apple's MacBook Air go on sale for!
After giving Apple's lightweight laptop a glowing four and half star review earlier this year, we'd be remiss to not take a moment to point out such an epic deal to our readers. Typically, picking up this model would set you back $1,099, meaning you save $250 on Apple's latest and greatest MacBook Air with this Prime Day deal.
For years now, Apple has continued to impress with its incredible selection of MacBook devices, and the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is a real showcase of the company's efforts to provide customers with a laptop that's small in stature and big in potential.
Excellent performance, all-day battery life, and a dazzling Liquid Retina display await those bold enough to bag an absolute steal of a deal on Prime Day.
Today's best MacBook Air M3 deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
Was: $1,099
Now: $899 @ Amazon ($849 w/ coupon)
Overview:
Lowest-ever price! Save $250 (with coupon) on the fantastic MacBook Air M3 — one of our most highly-rated laptops and the latest 13-inch MacBook Air model outfitted with Apple's mightly M3 processor.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: B&H $999 | Best Buy $899
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the MacBook Air M3 so far. It beats the former all-time low price of $999 which it hit back in April.
Reviews: We here at Laptop Mag, along with our sister sites, gave the MacBook Air M3 high praises across the board. The most powerful and reliable MacBook Air yet, Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½| TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable laptop that's fast and has long battery life. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a gaming-specific machine for competitive gameplay. See our best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals hubs for more options.
