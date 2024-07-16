Save $250 on the MacBook Air M3 this Prime Day! Apple's 13-inch laptop drops to its lowest-ever price

At Laptop Mag we know a thing or two about what makes a great laptop, and if there's one model we can always rely upon to dominate our list of best laptops, it's the Apple MacBook Air M3 — now available for $849 during Amazon's Prime Day sales! It's not just one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals you'll come across, it's also the lowest price we've ever seen Apple's MacBook Air go on sale for!

After giving Apple's lightweight laptop a glowing four and half star review earlier this year, we'd be remiss to not take a moment to point out such an epic deal to our readers. Typically, picking up this model would set you back $1,099, meaning you save $250 on Apple's latest and greatest MacBook Air with this Prime Day deal.

For years now, Apple has continued to impress with its incredible selection of MacBook devices, and the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is a real showcase of the company's efforts to provide customers with a laptop that's small in stature and big in potential.

Excellent performance, all-day battery life, and a dazzling Liquid Retina display await those bold enough to bag an absolute steal of a deal on Prime Day.

Today's best MacBook Air M3 deal