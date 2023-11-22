I ditched Windows for the MacBook Air 15 M2 and now it's just $999 for Black Friday

I recently switched over to the MacBook Air 15 M2 after 5 years on Windows and if you're looking to make a similar change, you can save big ahead of Black Friday.

Black Friday falls on Nov. 24, but retailers aren't waiting to roll out the best deals and scoring the MacBook Air 15 M2 for $999 on Best Buy certainly qualifies as one of the best. Normally $1,299, that's $300 in savings for Best Buy Plus or Total members and matches the lowest price ever for this MacBook Air.

Not sure if it's the right MacBook for you? Don't worry, there are MacBook Black Friday deals on just about every one of Apple's laptops.

Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air deal