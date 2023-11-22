I ditched Windows for the MacBook Air 15 M2 and now it's just $999 for Black Friday
This MacBook won me back after 5 years on Windows
I recently switched over to the MacBook Air 15 M2 after 5 years on Windows and if you're looking to make a similar change, you can save big ahead of Black Friday.
Black Friday falls on Nov. 24, but retailers aren't waiting to roll out the best deals and scoring the MacBook Air 15 M2 for $999 on Best Buy certainly qualifies as one of the best. Normally $1,299, that's $300 in savings for Best Buy Plus or Total members and matches the lowest price ever for this MacBook Air.
Not sure if it's the right MacBook for you? Don't worry, there are MacBook Black Friday deals on just about every one of Apple's laptops.
Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2
Was:
$1,299
Now: $999 @ Best Buy w/membership
Overview:
Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID.
Release date: June 2023
Price check: Amazon $1,049 | B&H $1,099
Price history: This matches the lowest price we've seen for the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 to date.
Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a capable, travel-friendly laptop with long battery life. The 15-inch M2 is adequate for day-to-day tasks, video editing and casual gaming. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a machine for competitive gaming. The 15-inch MacBook Air 15 plays MacOS-optimized games like No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village smoothly with solid frame rates. However, non-optimized games can result in choppy performance.
