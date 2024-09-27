Get this powerhouse 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Max before the Woot sale runs out

If you want a production powerhouse config of the Apple MacBook Pro without the eye-watering price, run to Woot to see this excellent deal on the M2 Max MacBook Pro at Woot. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is currently $260 off, which brings the price down to $2,539.

This sale shows sometimes it pays to go with an earlier-gen product. Sure, the M3 Max chip is available now, but the comparable M3 Max version (with 36GB of RAM) sells for $3,199 — an even more eye-watering price than this older version. That makes this MacBook Pro a great deal if you're looking for a capable system for processor-intensive creative tasks like video editing. Even better: You won't miss out on anything since this processor supports Apple Intelligence AI.

It's worth noting that this particular configuration has stacked components. In addition to the M2 Max processor, this 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with a massive 32GB of Unified Memory and a 1TB SSD for storing plenty of content on the system.

We gave the 16-inch version of the MacBook Pro with M2 Max 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, calling out its terrific design --which includes Apple's Magic Keyboard and Force Touch touchpad and 3 Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C ports) -- and its outstanding performance. We called that model "the ultimate MacBook" partly because of its brilliant and roomy display, but also because it was a bit heavy to carry around at 4.8 pounds. For some, this 14-inch version might be the true ultimate MacBook Pro since it weighs 3.6 pounds, a much more manageable weight for taking on the go.

This MacBook Pro sale is good for the next two days or until Woot runs out. It is just one of many ongoing laptop deals, and October Prime Day MacBook deals are worth a look if you're in the market for a new laptop.

Today's best M2 Max MacBook Pro 14 deal