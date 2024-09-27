Get this powerhouse 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Max before the Woot sale runs out
Take $260 off this 14-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro
If you want a production powerhouse config of the Apple MacBook Pro without the eye-watering price, run to Woot to see this excellent deal on the M2 Max MacBook Pro at Woot. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is currently $260 off, which brings the price down to $2,539.
This sale shows sometimes it pays to go with an earlier-gen product. Sure, the M3 Max chip is available now, but the comparable M3 Max version (with 36GB of RAM) sells for $3,199 — an even more eye-watering price than this older version. That makes this MacBook Pro a great deal if you're looking for a capable system for processor-intensive creative tasks like video editing. Even better: You won't miss out on anything since this processor supports Apple Intelligence AI.
It's worth noting that this particular configuration has stacked components. In addition to the M2 Max processor, this 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with a massive 32GB of Unified Memory and a 1TB SSD for storing plenty of content on the system.
We gave the 16-inch version of the MacBook Pro with M2 Max 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, calling out its terrific design --which includes Apple's Magic Keyboard and Force Touch touchpad and 3 Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C ports) -- and its outstanding performance. We called that model "the ultimate MacBook" partly because of its brilliant and roomy display, but also because it was a bit heavy to carry around at 4.8 pounds. For some, this 14-inch version might be the true ultimate MacBook Pro since it weighs 3.6 pounds, a much more manageable weight for taking on the go.
This MacBook Pro sale is good for the next two days or until Woot runs out. It is just one of many ongoing laptop deals, and October Prime Day MacBook deals are worth a look if you're in the market for a new laptop.
Today's best M2 Max MacBook Pro 14 deal
14" Apple M2 Max MacBook Pro
Was: $2,799
Now: $2,539 @ Woot
Overview:
Take $260 off the MacBook Pro M2 laptop at Woot. This 2023 model has stacked specs, with an M2 Max chip, a massive 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This model is no longer available new from Apple and other retailers, but you can buy it with this discount at Woot. A comparable M3 Max version (with 36GB of RAM) sells for $3,199, which makes this a great deal if you're looking for a capable 14-inch MacBook Pro that's compatible with Apple Intelligence AI.
Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Max chip with 12‘core CPU and 30‘core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, up to 18-hours of battery life, SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging, 3 Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, Magic Keyboard with Force Touch trackpad
Release date: January 2023
Reviews: We tested the 16-inch version of the MacBook Pro with M2 Max, and we loved its design and performance. We called that model "the ultimate MacBook" partly because of its display, but for some, the 14-inch is truly the ultimate MacBook Pro since, at 3.6 pounds, it strikes a better balance between power and portability than the 4.8-pound 16-inch model we reviewed.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a high-performance, highly portable laptop. It's a great choice for creators doing processor intensive tasks like video editing, but it's also terrific for complex productivity tasks and gaming.
Don't buy it if: You're not an Apple user or you want a low-cost general use laptop. Browse our hand-selected best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.
