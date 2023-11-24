Charge it to the game, not your wallet - Anker Prime Power Bank now 30% off

As a purveyor of many gadgets when I’m on the road, including a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, a Google Pixel 8 Pro, Nintendo Switch OLED, Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, and my work-assigned MacBook Pro 15 (2019), I have a lot of things that need a charge –– some more than others. That used to mean I’d carry around four different portable power banks and depending on the situation, a power strip. It was fine, but I started feeling more like a pack mule than an editor in chief.

But thanks to Anker, I’ve been able to at least cut down on the portable chargers and power strip bringing me down to two chargers. Both of which have quickly become my favorites and I’m happy to report one of them is currently on sale as we march closer and closer to Black Friday.

So without further adieu, let me introduce you to the Anker Prime Power Bank 200W, 20,000mAh Portable Charger which is currently 30% off on Amazon, dropping from $129 to $89. And while that’s a great deal in and of itself, Anker’s also running a deal where if you spend $129, you get both the charger and its 100W charging base ($69) which fully charges the Power Bank in an estimated 1 hour and 15 minutes and brings an additional USB-C port, allowing to charge up to four devices at once, eliminating the need for that bulky power strip.

This is one of the best laptop peripheral deals on the market.

Best Black Anker Prime Power Bank deal