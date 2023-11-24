Charge it to the game, not your wallet - Anker Prime Power Bank now 30% off
The excellent Anker Prime Power Bank is on sale for a limited time
As a purveyor of many gadgets when I’m on the road, including a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, a Google Pixel 8 Pro, Nintendo Switch OLED, Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, and my work-assigned MacBook Pro 15 (2019), I have a lot of things that need a charge –– some more than others. That used to mean I’d carry around four different portable power banks and depending on the situation, a power strip. It was fine, but I started feeling more like a pack mule than an editor in chief.
But thanks to Anker, I’ve been able to at least cut down on the portable chargers and power strip bringing me down to two chargers. Both of which have quickly become my favorites and I’m happy to report one of them is currently on sale as we march closer and closer to Black Friday.
So without further adieu, let me introduce you to the Anker Prime Power Bank 200W, 20,000mAh Portable Charger which is currently 30% off on Amazon, dropping from $129 to $89. And while that’s a great deal in and of itself, Anker’s also running a deal where if you spend $129, you get both the charger and its 100W charging base ($69) which fully charges the Power Bank in an estimated 1 hour and 15 minutes and brings an additional USB-C port, allowing to charge up to four devices at once, eliminating the need for that bulky power strip.
This is one of the best laptop peripheral deals on the market.
Best Black Anker Prime Power Bank deal
Anker Prime Power Bank Charger:
$184 $129 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $40 on the Anker Prime Power Bank 200W, 20,000mAh Portable Charger or Save $55 on the Power Bank and Charging Dock
Features: Two USB-C ports totaling 200W total output, capable of charging a pair of laptops at 100W max. You also have the 65W USB-A port. Quick recharge via the charging base in an estimated 1.25 hours. Smart digital display that shows information such as battery capacity, power input and output, works with the free Anker companion app.
Release date: Aug. 23, 2023
Price check: Best Buy $104
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Anker Prime Power Bank
Reviews: The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones bring strong ANC, 22 hours of battery life and great audio quality in a familiar design.
Amazon: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable power bank capable of charging most of your mobile devices, even some laptops. Alone the Anker Prime Power Bank 200W, 20,000mAh Portable Charger can charge up to three devices, four if you throw in the charging station.
Don't buy it if: If you don’t want such a bulky charger. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, consider the Anker Nano Power Bank, 10,000mAh Portable Charger which is also currently on sale for $34, down from $49, a 30% discount. It’s smaller at 7.6 ounces, but lacks all the bells and whistles of the Prime Power Bank including its ability to charge laptops and the smart display.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sherri L. Smith has been cranking out product reviews for Laptopmag.com since 2011. In that time, she's reviewed more than her share of laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. The resident gamer and audio junkie, Sherri was previously a managing editor for Black Web 2.0 and contributed to BET.Com and Popgadget.
Most Popular
By Sarah Chaney