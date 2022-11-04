Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $299 is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen yet

Sony Black Friday deals are here with epic discounts on the brand's audio wearables. Now for this deal, you'll want to act fast as we suspect it will sell out quickly.

Right now, you can get Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $299 (opens in new tab) at Woot. They normally retail for $399, so that's $100 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for these Sony headphones. By far, this is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals we've seen so far.

It's also $50 cheaper than Best Buy's current Black Friday price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $299 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are the best noise-cancelling headphones to buy and cheaper than Apple's $549 AirPods Max. On-ear cushions and a soft-fit leather headband ensure luxurious, long-wearing comfort. At 8.8 ounces, Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are slightly lighter than the 8.9 ounce Sony WH-1000XM4 .

With Google Assistant and Alexa hands-free assistant support, you can listen to music, talk on the phone, set reminders, and more using just your voice

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review we praise their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1 control 8 microphones deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation. We gave the Sony WH-1000XM5 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Like the XM4 model, you'll get up to 30 hours of power per charge with ANC on. Toggle ANC off to get up to 40 hours of battery life, which is 2 more hours than the XM4 model. And if you're ever in a pinch, a 3-minute charge via USB-C PD nets you 3 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000MX5 headphones are a solid choice if you're on the hunt for some premium ear cans,