"Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 11 has made me a believer": The stellar 2-in-1 Chromebook hits an all-time low for Black Friday

I never believed in Chromebooks until I came face to face with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9. So, I've set out on a quest to capture the best deals on this fun, functional little ChromeOS detachable 2-in-1 tablet.

While I'm still too much of a power user to ditch my laptop entirely, the Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 packs enough of a punch to handle most ChromeOS and Android applications from the Play Store and is an incredible value purchase if you need a tablet to augment your productivity or if you need a solid, reliable Chromebook for your kids. We've ranked it as our Best Chromebook for kids for good reason.

The best deal on this little Chromebook comes to us from Best Buy, where it's on sale for just $269, for a total savings of $110.

If you're looking for a Chromebook with a bit more power, our other top Chromebook picks are also on sale for less than $600, and plenty of other ChromeOS devices are on sale for Black Friday. If you need the comfort of a full Windows or Mac operating system, we're tracking the best Black Friday laptop deals this week.

But now, for the best deals on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9:

Deals curated by Deals curated by Madeline Ricchiuto Staff Writer Madeline Ricchiuto has covered software and hardware of all kinds over the years. She joined Future in 2019 as a tester in the hardware testing lab and moved to Laptop Mag in 2024.

Best Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 deals this week