"Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 11 has made me a believer": The stellar 2-in-1 Chromebook hits an all-time low for Black Friday

Deals
By
published

Black Friday sales have come early to the laptop that made me a Chromebook convert

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 on a green gradient background with a Black Friday deals badge
(Image credit: Future)

I never believed in Chromebooks until I came face to face with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9. So, I've set out on a quest to capture the best deals on this fun, functional little ChromeOS detachable 2-in-1 tablet.

While I'm still too much of a power user to ditch my laptop entirely, the Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 packs enough of a punch to handle most ChromeOS and Android applications from the Play Store and is an incredible value purchase if you need a tablet to augment your productivity or if you need a solid, reliable Chromebook for your kids. We've ranked it as our Best Chromebook for kids for good reason.

The best deal on this little Chromebook comes to us from Best Buy, where it's on sale for just $269, for a total savings of $110.

If you're looking for a Chromebook with a bit more power, our other top Chromebook picks are also on sale for less than $600, and plenty of other ChromeOS devices are on sale for Black Friday. If you need the comfort of a full Windows or Mac operating system, we're tracking the best Black Friday laptop deals this week.

But now, for the best deals on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9:

Deals curated by
Laptop Mag: About Us
Deals curated by
Madeline Ricchiuto

Madeline Ricchiuto has covered software and hardware of all kinds over the years. She joined Future in 2019 as a tester in the hardware testing lab and moved to Laptop Mag in 2024.

Best Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 deals this week

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9
Editor's Choice
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9: was $379 now $269 at Best Buy

Save $110 on our Best Chromebook for kids, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9. From pre-school to College, and even to the workplace, this budget-friendly Chromebook is a great buy for kids of all ages with slick touch and stylus controls, solid performance, and incredible portability.

Score: ★★★★

Features: MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, FHD+ LCD touchscreen, keyboard folio case included.

View Deal
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9: was $359 now $289 at Lenovo USA

Lenovo has shaved $70 off the base model of the Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9. While this isn't as good of a deal as the Best Buy sale, it does come with full service and support from Lenovo directly, which might be worth the extra money if you plan to put this tablet in smaller, clumsier hands.

Score: ★★★★

Features: MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, FHD+ LCD touchscreen, keyboard folio case and Lenovo USI Pen 2 included.

View Deal
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9: was $399 now $399 at Lenovo USA

This brand-new update to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 nets you an additional 8GB of RAM for just $20 more than the model we reviewed, and comes with the Lenovo USI Pen 2. With upgraded memory, this is the better choice for professional users and is a solid value even at full price.

Score: ★★★★

Features: MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, FHD+ LCD touchscreen, keyboard folio case and Lenovo USI Pen 2 included.

View Deal

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Tablets
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 3 of 3 deals
Filters
Arrow
Lenovo ChromeBook Duet 11 (2024)
(128GB EMMC)
1
Lenovo - Duet 11 Chromebook -...
Best Buy
$379
View Deal
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11
(Grey)
2
Chromebook Duet 3 (11”) -...
Lenovo USA
$429.99
View Deal
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11
(128GB EMMC)
3
Lenovo - Duet 11 Chromebook -...
Best Buy
$379
View Deal
Madeline Ricchiuto
Madeline Ricchiuto
Staff Writer

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.