"Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 11 has made me a believer": The stellar 2-in-1 Chromebook hits an all-time low for Black Friday
Black Friday sales have come early to the laptop that made me a Chromebook convert
I never believed in Chromebooks until I came face to face with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9. So, I've set out on a quest to capture the best deals on this fun, functional little ChromeOS detachable 2-in-1 tablet.
While I'm still too much of a power user to ditch my laptop entirely, the Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 packs enough of a punch to handle most ChromeOS and Android applications from the Play Store and is an incredible value purchase if you need a tablet to augment your productivity or if you need a solid, reliable Chromebook for your kids. We've ranked it as our Best Chromebook for kids for good reason.
The best deal on this little Chromebook comes to us from Best Buy, where it's on sale for just $269, for a total savings of $110.
If you're looking for a Chromebook with a bit more power, our other top Chromebook picks are also on sale for less than $600, and plenty of other ChromeOS devices are on sale for Black Friday. If you need the comfort of a full Windows or Mac operating system, we're tracking the best Black Friday laptop deals this week.
But now, for the best deals on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9:
Best Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 deals this week
Save $110 on our Best Chromebook for kids, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9. From pre-school to College, and even to the workplace, this budget-friendly Chromebook is a great buy for kids of all ages with slick touch and stylus controls, solid performance, and incredible portability.
Score: ★★★★
Features: MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, FHD+ LCD touchscreen, keyboard folio case included.
Lenovo has shaved $70 off the base model of the Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9. While this isn't as good of a deal as the Best Buy sale, it does come with full service and support from Lenovo directly, which might be worth the extra money if you plan to put this tablet in smaller, clumsier hands.
Score: ★★★★
Features: MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, FHD+ LCD touchscreen, keyboard folio case and Lenovo USI Pen 2 included.
This brand-new update to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 nets you an additional 8GB of RAM for just $20 more than the model we reviewed, and comes with the Lenovo USI Pen 2. With upgraded memory, this is the better choice for professional users and is a solid value even at full price.
Score: ★★★★
Features: MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, FHD+ LCD touchscreen, keyboard folio case and Lenovo USI Pen 2 included.
