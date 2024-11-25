5 Chromebook deals I recommend if you want a laptop for under $600 this Black Friday
Black Friday isn't officially here until November 29, but you can start your holiday shopping early. The best deals on some of our favorite Chromebooks are already here.
In fact, all five of the laptops on our Best Chromebooks page are already on a solid discount, so you can start checking gifts off your list before Thanksgiving has even arrived. You can save $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, which is our Best Chromebook overall, $120 off the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714, our best Chromebook for keyboard enthusiasts, and 25% off the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, our best Chromebook for gaming.
We've got great deals on plenty of other Chromebook devices, so if our top five Chromebooks don't meet your needs, you have plenty of options.
Best Chromebook deals
Lowest price! Best Buy knocks $100 off our Best Chromebook pick, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus for Black Friday. In our review, we called the Galaxy Chromebook Plus a worthy choice for its solid performance, bright AMOLED display, and thin, lightweight design. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for these welcome attributes as well as its solid 11-hour battery life.
Score: ★★★★
Features: Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED display.
Save big on our favorite Chromebook for students. In our review of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus, we praised the IdeaPad for its speedy performance, great keyboard, sturdy hinges, and attractive design.
Score: ★★★★
Features: Intel Core i301315U processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14-inch 2K touchscreen.
Save $100 on our Best Chromebook for kids, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9. From pre-school to College, and even to the workplace, this budget-friendly Chromebook is a great buy for kids of all ages with slick touch and stylus controls, solid performance, and incredible portability.
Score: ★★★★
Features: MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, 2K LCD touchscreen, keyboard folio case included.
Save $120 on the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 2-in-1 at Best Buy. In our hands-on Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 review, we liked its nifty built-in AI, smooth performance, and top-firing speakers. It ships with 1-free year of Gemini Advanced (valued at $249) which is just one of many Google perks.
Score: ★★★★
Features: Intel Core Ultra 5 115U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen.
Save 25% on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. Our favorite Chromebook for gamers boasts a smooth 120Hz display, fast performance, a decent 1080p webcam, plenty of ports, an RGB keyboard, and is a great value even at full price, so it's practically a steal now that it's 25% off.
Score: ★★★½
Features: Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, 16-inch 120Hz WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS display.
