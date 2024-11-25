5 Chromebook deals I recommend if you want a laptop for under $600 this Black Friday

Black Friday isn't officially here until November 29, but you can start your holiday shopping early. The best deals on some of our favorite Chromebooks are already here.

In fact, all five of the laptops on our Best Chromebooks page are already on a solid discount, so you can start checking gifts off your list before Thanksgiving has even arrived. You can save $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, which is our Best Chromebook overall, $120 off the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714, our best Chromebook for keyboard enthusiasts, and 25% off the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, our best Chromebook for gaming.

We've got great deals on plenty of other Chromebook devices, so if our top five Chromebooks don't meet your needs, you have plenty of options.

Best Chromebook deals

Black Friday deal Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus: was $699 now $599 at Best Buy Lowest price! Best Buy knocks $100 off our Best Chromebook pick, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus for Black Friday. In our review, we called the Galaxy Chromebook Plus a worthy choice for its solid performance, bright AMOLED display, and thin, lightweight design. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for these welcome attributes as well as its solid 11-hour battery life. Score: ★★★★ Features: Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED display.