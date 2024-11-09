I've been covering Black Friday Chromebook deals for six years, here are 9 best early sales I'd snag now

Black Friday Chromebook deals are starting to roll ahead of Black Friday, the most anticipated shopping event of the year.

I track prices throughout the year with The Camelizer and I've been covering Black Friday for six years, so here's a tidbit. You don't necessarily have to wait until Black Friday to get the lowest price on a Chromebook.

It's now a little over a week into November and retailers are already offering unprecedented discounts on Chromebooks. Just about every store has announced holiday price guarantees. That means the price of your desired product won't go any lower between now and the holidays. If by chance it does, the retailer will credit you the difference.

If you can't justify spending a fortune on laptop, you'll benefit from this season's Black Friday savings on Chromebooks. Whether you want an affordable laptop for school, remote work, and/or travel, here are 9 early Black Friday Chromebook deals to snag now.

Black Friday Chromebook deals

BLACK FRIDAY PRICE GUARANTEE Lenovo 3i Chromebook : was $399 now $249 at Lenovo USA Coupon, "EARLYBFDEAL2" takes $150 off, the Lenovo Chromebook 3i is one of the best budget laptops around. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop. It's easy to use and offers peace of mind cybersecurity with a verified boot and privacy shutter. Features: 15.6-inch (‎1920 x 1080) touch screen, Intel Celeron N6000 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of eMMC of storage, HD webcam with dual array microphone, ChromeOS

HP Chromebook 15 Plus: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy If you want an easy-to-use laptop that gets the job done, the HP Chromebook 15 Plus is worth considering. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for homework and basic tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam, ChromeOS

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 at Best Buy At regular price, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is an excellent 2-in-1 detachable for just under $500. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS

CLEARANCE HP Chromebook x360 14: was $699 now $548 at Best Buy Best Buy knocks $150 off the HP Chromebook x360 14 (14c-cd0053dx) for a limited time. It packs plenty of oomph for your day-to-day productivity into a slim, lightweight form factor. Its 360-degree hinge design makes it easy to go from laptop to tablet mode.



Features: 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 250 nit touch screen, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, microSD card reader, ChromeOS.

LOWEST PRICE Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE : was $649 now $549 at Best Buy Save $100 on Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE. It's thoughtfully designed for work and play, it packs a powerful Intel Core 5 10-core processor. Experience seamless cloud gaming and high fps gameplay on its stunning 16-inch 120Hz 2K display. Features: 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, RGB anti-ghosting keyboard, 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, Chrome OS