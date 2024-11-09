I've been covering Black Friday Chromebook deals for six years, here are 9 best early sales I'd snag now
Shop today's best early Black Friday Chromebook deals
Black Friday Chromebook deals are starting to roll ahead of Black Friday, the most anticipated shopping event of the year.
I track prices throughout the year with The Camelizer and I've been covering Black Friday for six years, so here's a tidbit. You don't necessarily have to wait until Black Friday to get the lowest price on a Chromebook.
It's now a little over a week into November and retailers are already offering unprecedented discounts on Chromebooks. Just about every store has announced holiday price guarantees. That means the price of your desired product won't go any lower between now and the holidays. If by chance it does, the retailer will credit you the difference.
If you can't justify spending a fortune on laptop, you'll benefit from this season's Black Friday savings on Chromebooks. Whether you want an affordable laptop for school, remote work, and/or travel, here are 9 early Black Friday Chromebook deals to snag now.
Quick links
- Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: was $349 now $149 at Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $319 now $169 at Best Buy
- Lenovo 3i Chromebook: was $399 now $249 at Lenovo via coupon, "EARLYBFDEAL2"
- HP Chromebook x360 14 2-in-1: was $699 now $548 at Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook Plus CX5601: was $599 now $479 at Best Buy
- HP Chromebook Plus 14: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714: was $699 now $569 at Best Buy
- Amazon: Chromebook deals from $220
- Best Buy: Chromebook deals from $119
- Target: Chromebook deals from $139
- Walmart: Chromebook deals from $139
Black Friday Chromebook deals
Save $200 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is the ideal budget laptop for everyday tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content.
Features: 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Pentium N6000 4-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of eMMC flash storage.
Coupon, "EARLYBFDEAL2" takes $150 off, the Lenovo Chromebook 3i is one of the best budget laptops around. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop. It's easy to use and offers peace of mind cybersecurity with a verified boot and privacy shutter.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Intel Celeron N6000 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of eMMC of storage, HD webcam with dual array microphone, ChromeOS
Best Buy takes $150 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook for Black Friday season. One of the best budget laptops for the price, it's easy to use, and lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge. Featuring a 1080p display, dual top-firing speakers and MediaTek's Kompanio 520 8-core processor, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is great for steaming movies, general photo editing, and casual gaming.
Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touchscreen, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Arm Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage.
Price check: Lenovo $319
One of the best 2-in-1 Chromebook deals takes $160 off the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. We didn't test this 10.9-inch version, however, the 13 -inch Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from us. We gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its vivid display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. One of the best 2-in-1 detachable devices around, the Chromebook Duet series is a cheaper alternative to the Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard.
Features: 10.9-inch 2.5K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage
Cheaper alternative: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $209 ($170 off) at Best Buy
If you want an easy-to-use laptop that gets the job done, the HP Chromebook 15 Plus is worth considering. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for homework and basic tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam, ChromeOS
Now $120 off, the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. It's great for students, work professionals, and anyone else who wants a convertible laptop for everyday use.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 128GB SSD.
At regular price, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is an excellent 2-in-1 detachable for just under $500. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design.
Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS
Best Buy knocks $150 off the HP Chromebook x360 14 (14c-cd0053dx) for a limited time. It packs plenty of oomph for your day-to-day productivity into a slim, lightweight form factor. Its 360-degree hinge design makes it easy to go from laptop to tablet mode.
Features: 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 250 nit touch screen, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, microSD card reader, ChromeOS.
Save $100 on Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE. It's thoughtfully designed for work and play, it packs a powerful Intel Core 5 10-core processor. Experience seamless cloud gaming and high fps gameplay on its stunning 16-inch 120Hz 2K display.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, RGB anti-ghosting keyboard, 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, Chrome OS
Save $120 on the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 2-in-1 at Best Buy. In our hands-on Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 review, we liked its nifty built-in AI, smooth performance, and top-firing speakers. It ships with 1-free year of Gemini Advanced (valued at $249) which is just one of many Google perks.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 X 1200) 120Hz IPs touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 115U 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, 256GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, ChromeOS
More from Laptop Mag
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.