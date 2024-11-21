25 Top deals from Amazon Black Friday Week 2024

Amazon Black Friday Week starts now with sitewide Black Friday pricing on tech through Black Friday, November 29. This is an opportune time to score the lowest prices of the year on laptops, tablets, gaming gear, and everything from Amazon's Alexa-enabled devices to 4K TVs.

I've been covering Black Friday sales for six years and Amazon is known to offer the best holiday discounts.

Shop: Amazon Black Friday Week 2024

With so many epic deals available during Amazon Black Friday Week, it's not too early to start ticking items of your holiday shopping list. If you're stumped on what to give your loved ones this year, Amazon Black Friday Week deals offer plenty of inspiration.

Amazon Black Friday Week deals to offer the lowest prices ever on some of the most wished-for gadgets from top tech brands — and of course Amazon itself.

See my favorite Amazon Black Friday Week deals below from Alexa devices to OLED TVs.

Amazon Black Friday Week — Top 25 deals

Apple M2 MacBook Air: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Amazon takes $200 off the 2022 model M2 MacBook Air. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Acer Nitro V 15 RTX 4050: was $949 now $699 at Best Buy The 2024 Acer Nitro V is now $250 off a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level gaming laptop. Though we didn't test it, reviews from happy customers rate the Nitro V 4.4 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's amazing battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple iPad Air 6: was $599 now $499 at Amazon Amazon knocks $100 off the iPad Air 6 for a limited time. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Lowest price! Now $70 under retail, the 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 is at an all-time low price. What's new with the Apple Watch Series 10? It's thinner, and lighter, and offers two display options (42mm and 46mm). Features: 42mm case size, Apple S10 SiP, up to 2,000 nits brightness, LTPO3 OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof), fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Save $70 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $701 at Amazon Save $99 on the Google Pixel 9 during Amazon Black Friday Week. We didn't get to review this phone, however, I've been daily driving with the Pixel 9 Pro XL for more than a month and it's the best Android phone I've ever owned. It has a bright, beautiful display, scrolling is silky smooth and the speakers sound fantastic. The build quality is premium and from its matte glass back to its to its chrome frame and durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus touchscreen. Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED up to 1800-nit display (2700-nits peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 256GB), Dual rear camera: 50MP wide lens, new 48MP ultrawide lens, Super Res Zoom up to 8x, 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus, 4,700 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now $0.01 at Amazon Upgrade to the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon for just a penny with activation under Boost Mobile's Unlimited plan. The new iPhone 16 Pro features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Black Friday deal Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra : was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon Amazon Black Friday Week 2024 takes $300 off the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This phone is unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., it works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (: was $69 now $44 at Amazon Save $25 on the Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller. By design, the Dream Vapor Special Edition's pink and purple color swirl is unique to every controller. It easily pairs and switches between multiple devices. It works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Android, and iOS.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 (1TB): was $159 now $99 at Amazon For a limited time, save $60 on the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD T7. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle-free connectivity.

Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2 mini-LED Curved Monitor: was $2,999 now $1,799 at Amazon Amazon continues to slash a whopping $1,200 off the massive 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Monitor. Featuring a rotating design, it converts from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing (Cockpit Mode). The monitor's KVM Switch enables full control of your command center with a single mouse and keyboard. Control all the monitor's functions including Multi-View, Flex Move Screen, Quick Settings, and Game Bar with the exclusive Ark Dial. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 450-600-nit mini-LED panel, HDR10+, Quantum HDR 32x,1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4-Input Multi View, Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos, Ark Dial

Lowest price Samsung 65" Q60D QLED 4K TV: was $897 now $697 at Amazon Save $200 on the 2024 65-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV. From Samsung: This advanced TV features a bright new world of color and contrast, with 4K upscaling and seamless motion for crisp, smooth content. Get a natural, realistic picture and accurate contrast that adapts automatically to match your content with the Q60D's innovative backlight technology. Features: 65-inch 4K display, 60Hz QLED edge-lit display, HDR 10+, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

Amazon 65" Fire TV Omni Series 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Amazon Save $200 on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K QLED TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. You can control the TV hands-free using Alexa voice commands to navigate your screen and launch your favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $21 at Amazon Save 56% on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Over the previous version, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.