Get booming audio at an all-time low price with the Sony ULT Wear headphones

With Prime Day nearly over, the headphone deals keep coming. If you're looking for over-ear headphones that pack punchy bass, the Sony ULT Wear headphones are worth a look. They deliver impressive bass and noise cancellation that competes with pricier models. And they're on sale now at Amazon for $158, a $41 savings.

The Sony ULT Wear headphones were just released in April 2024 as part of Sony's new ULT Power Sound series of speakers and headphones designed to maximize bass performance. And the Sony ULT Wear does just that, in our experience: When we got a chance to review them, the Sony ULT Wear headphones stood out for their beefy, thumping bass, which made us feel like we were right there, in the moment.

That said, we never felt bowled over by these headphones' powerful sound, though our sister site TechRadar noted in its review that the Sony ULT Wear's bass is at times overwhelming. In fact, we were pleased to see it had solid noise cancellation. These headphones use the same Sony Integrated Processor V1 as the pricier Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which cost nearly twice the price of the Sony ULT Wear, even accounting for their respective sales at Amazon.

The Sony ULT Wear also features Sony's 360 Reality Audio8 and dual-sensor noise cancellation. A simple button push allows users to switch between deep, low-frequency bass and powerful bass.

If you want customizable EQ, good noise cancellation, and full-bodied bass, these foldable, lightweight headphones could fit the bill without breaking your budget.