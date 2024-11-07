Forget Black Friday, Apple AirPods Pro 2 fall back to $169 in short-term Best Buy deal

Just bought a new iPhone and got no money left for fancy headphones? Have no fear, because Best Buy is here with a fantastic deal on some top-tier AirPods. You can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for just $169 at Best Buy, saving you $80 versus the usual MSRP of $249.

We absolutely love these earbuds, as you can probably tell from our AirPods Pro 2 review, where we gave them a perfect 5 out of 5 score and called them Apple's "best wireless earbuds ever." They're comfortable to wear, sound great, offer excellent active noise cancellation (ANC), and feature Apple's Spatial Audio to give you a full surround sound-like experience.

If you're using an iPhone or MacBook, then a pair of AirPods is a no-brainer partnership thanks to their full integration into the Apple ecosystem, with features like "Find My" and fast pairing. Android users miss out on these features, but even so, they're still a banging pair of earbuds for the price.

Be quick though! This deal is only live for the next 15 hours at the time of writing.

This is close to the cheapest that we've seen these earbuds, and it's $10 cheaper than the AirPods Pro 2 deal we spotted on Amazon last week, so if you missed out there, you've been rewarded with an even better offer.

If you want to shop around a bit, be sure to check out our Black Friday AirPods deals page for more deals on other AirPods models.

Today's best Apple AirPod Pro 2 deal