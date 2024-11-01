Pocket Apple's AirPods Pro 2 from Amazon at their lowest price since Prime Day
Grab these amazing AirPods for 28% less
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are among our favorite earbuds. And now you can get them for 28% off at Amazon. This early Black Friday sale brings the AirPods Pro 2 down to $179, a $70 savings over the usual $249 price.
In our review of the second-gen AirPods Pro, we awarded these earbuds 5 out of 5 stars. We called them "practically perfect," lauding their excellent active noise cancellation and immersive spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.
The AirPods Pro are an optimal choice if you use an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. They are fully integrated into iOS and MacOS, with easy pairing to Apple devices and support for Apple Find My. Android users can use AirPods Pro, but lose out on some of the key features that make these earbuds standout.
We've seen the AirPods Pro 2 for a little less, but even so we can say this sale delivers one of the best discounts we've seen this year. With deals like this, you don't have to wait for Black Friday to roll around to treat yourself. Buy the AirPods Pro 2 for $179 at Amazon, or buy them for the same price at Best Buy.
Today's best Apple AirPod Pro 2 deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Second Generation)
Was: $249
Now: $179 @ Amazon
Amazon discount the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2nd Generation) earbuds by 28%, bringing their price to $179.
Launch date: October 2022
Price history: This marks the second-lowest price we've seen (they were $11 cheaper during and after Amazon Prime Day).
Features: Active noise cancellation with transparency mode, MagSafe wireless charging case, Apple H2 chip, spatial audio with head tracking, 6 hours battery life with ANC enabled.
Price check: Best Buy $189 | BH Photo $244
Reviews: We called these earbuds practically perfect in our review, and the best Apple earbuds at that time. We loved the AirPods Pro 2's impressive adaptive ANC, dynamic spatial audio with head tracking, and the overall sound qualtiy.
Buy it if: You need new AirPods for your Apple devices now, and want to save a few bucks by buying the 2nd generation AirPods Pro.
Don't buy it if: You always crave Apple's latest product and are willing to pay top dollar for that honor.
