Pocket Apple's AirPods Pro 2 from Amazon at their lowest price since Prime Day

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are among our favorite earbuds. And now you can get them for 28% off at Amazon. This early Black Friday sale brings the AirPods Pro 2 down to $179, a $70 savings over the usual $249 price.

In our review of the second-gen AirPods Pro, we awarded these earbuds 5 out of 5 stars. We called them "practically perfect," lauding their excellent active noise cancellation and immersive spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

The AirPods Pro are an optimal choice if you use an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. They are fully integrated into iOS and MacOS, with easy pairing to Apple devices and support for Apple Find My. Android users can use AirPods Pro, but lose out on some of the key features that make these earbuds standout.

We've seen the AirPods Pro 2 for a little less, but even so we can say this sale delivers one of the best discounts we've seen this year. With deals like this, you don't have to wait for Black Friday to roll around to treat yourself. Buy the AirPods Pro 2 for $179 at Amazon, or buy them for the same price at Best Buy.

Today's best Apple AirPod Pro 2 deal