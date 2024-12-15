Shopping last minute? Don't miss these 5 great gaming deals at Amazon

The holidays are quickly approaching, and it can understandably feel stressful if you haven't purchased all your gifts just yet. Luckily, if you're shopping for someone who loves to spend their free time gaming, I've got you covered with some of Amazon's best last-minute gaming deals.

For PC gamers, it's worth checking out this Redragon K556 mechanical keyboard for just $41 ($38 off). It comes equipped with soft tactile brown switches, but the keyboard is hot-swappable, so whoever you're buying for can easily swap out the switches for clicky or linear ones.

Then, any gamer can appreciate an upgraded headset, whether solo or with friends. I'm partial to the affordable Logitech G432 wired headset for only $37 ($42 off), which offers a low latency connection and a great overall sound profile.

If you think the gamer you're buying already has all the accessories they could want, check out Amazon's best deals on PS5, Xbox, and Switch games instead.

Order now, and these gaming items will still arrive with plenty of time to spare before the holidays. Plus, they're all eligible for Amazon's extended holiday return window, so if your gift recipient needs to return anything, they'll have until January 31, 2025, to do so.

For anyone with more shopping left to do, be sure to check out our other deal guides to help spark ideas:

Best last-minute gaming deals

PowerA Nano Controller: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Some games are better played on a controller rather than a mouse and keyboard. For those games, a wired controller like this one from PowerA is an excellent budget-friendly pick, with a speedy wired connection, two mappable buttons, and dual rumble motors. You can save $15 on this gorgeous lilac shade or a classic black controller.

Redragon K556 Mechanical Keyboard: was $79 now $41 at Amazon You're missing out if you don't have a mechanical keyboard for your PC gaming setup. This full-size keyboard comes with a handy ten-key pad on the side and features multiple RGB preset modes, soft tactile brown switches, and an all-metal panel. Plus, it's hot-swappable, so if you ever want to play around with linear or clicky switches, you can!

Lowest price Logitech G502 Wireless Mouse: was $149 now $73 at Amazon For any gamer, buying a high-quality gaming mouse is a good idea. Still, it's an especially great idea for those who play shooting games that require precision, competitive or otherwise. Save 51% on this gaming mouse, decked-out with 11 customizable buttons, a hyper-fast scroll wheel, and a Hero 25K sensor.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset: was $149 now $89 at Amazon Wired headsets offer lower latency, but wireless headsets allow you to freely move about the room or go get some water without missing a quip from a friend or an important in-game moment. Right now, you can save $60 on the HyperX Cloud II, one of the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy. It features a wireless range of up to 20 meters and up to 30 hours of battery life and is compatible with PC and PS4/PS5 consoles.