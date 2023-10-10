Top 5 Acer monitor October Prime Day deals: up to 51% off!

October Prime Day deals on our favorite Acer gaming monitors are now live for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days through Oct. 11. Amazon and almost every other retailer are jump-starting this year's holiday shopping season with early discounts on gaming laptops. So, if you want to beat the Black Friday rush, there are plenty of gaming monitor deals to snag before then. Select configurations are marked down to their lowest prices ever.

You may find some of these on our best gaming monitors page or other choices, enjoying huge deals and savings. You can also find huge savings on everything from laptops to every peripheral during Amazon's October Prime Day Deals.

You may also want to check out Best Buy, B&H, Newegg, and Walmart, as they're also offering excellent deals on gaming laptops, monitors, you name it, this week.

Top five Prime Day Deals on Acer gaming monitors

Acer Nitro Xv271u 27-inch Gaming Monitor: $299 $199 @Amazon

Save 33% on this Acer Nitro 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor. This 27-inch gaming monitor comes with AMD FreeSync, 180Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, and is rated at DCI-P3 of 95%.

Acer Nitro XFA243Y 23.8-inch Gaming Monitor: $173 $119 @Amazon

Enjoy 31% savings on this 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Acer gaming monitor. It arrives with AMD FreeSync Premium, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 1 display port, and 2 HDMI 2.0 ports.

Acer Nitro XV272U 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $399 $299 @Amazon

This Acer Nitro 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 14040) curved gaming monitor is super immersive and comes with AMD FreeSync Premium. It also features a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, and is HDR 400 certified.

Acer EI322QUR Pbmiippx 31.5 Curved Gaming Monitor: $299 $199 @Amazon

Save 33% on this 31.5-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) curved Acer gaming monitor during this October Prime Day Deal. It features AMD FreSync Premium, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and is HDR 400 certified.