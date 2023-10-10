Top 5 Acer monitor October Prime Day deals: up to 51% off!

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
last updated

Enjoy huge savings on these Acer gaming monitors during Amazon's October Prime Day Deals

(Image credit: Future)

October Prime Day deals on our favorite Acer gaming monitors are now live for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days through Oct. 11. Amazon and almost every other retailer are jump-starting this year's holiday shopping season with early discounts on gaming laptops. So, if you want to beat the Black Friday rush, there are plenty of gaming monitor deals to snag before then. Select configurations are marked down to their lowest prices ever.

You may find some of these on our best gaming monitors page or other choices, enjoying huge deals and savings. You can also find huge savings on everything from laptops to every peripheral during Amazon's October Prime Day Deals. 

You may also want to check out Best Buy, B&H, Newegg, and Walmart, as they're also offering excellent deals on gaming laptops, monitors, you name it,  this week. See today's best October Prime Day gaming laptop deals below. Visit our October Prime Day deals list for more discounts on must-have tech.

Top five Prime Day Deals on Acer gaming monitors

Acer Nitro Xv271u 27-inch Gaming Monitor: $299

Acer Nitro Xv271u 27-inch Gaming Monitor: $299 $199 @Amazon
Save 33% on this Acer Nitro 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor. This 27-inch gaming monitor comes with AMD FreeSync, 180Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, and is rated at DCI-P3 of 95%. 

View Deal
Acer Nitro XFA243Y 23.8-inch Gaming Monitor: $173

Acer Nitro XFA243Y 23.8-inch Gaming Monitor: $173 $119 @Amazon
Enjoy 31% savings on this 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Acer gaming monitor. It arrives with AMD FreeSync Premium, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 1 display port, and 2 HDMI 2.0 ports. 

View Deal
Acer Nitro XV272U 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $399

Acer Nitro XV272U 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $399 $299 @Amazon
This Acer Nitro 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 14040) curved gaming monitor is super immersive and comes with AMD FreeSync Premium. It also features a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, and is HDR 400 certified. 

View Deal
Acer EI322QUR Pbmiippx 31.5 Curved Gaming Monitor: $299

Acer EI322QUR Pbmiippx 31.5 Curved Gaming Monitor: $299 $199 @Amazon
Save 33% on this 31.5-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) curved Acer gaming monitor during this October Prime Day Deal. It features AMD FreSync Premium, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and is HDR 400 certified. 

View Deal
Acer Nitro XZ270 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $324.99

Acer Nitro XZ270 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $324.99 $159.99 @Amazon
Save 51% on this Acer Nitro XZ270 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) gaming monitor. It features a 1,500R curvature, VA Zero-Frame Gaming Monitor with Adaptive Sync, 240Hz Refresh Rate, built-in 2-watt speakers, and 1ms response time (Display Port & 2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports) in Black. 

View Deal
Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 