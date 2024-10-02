How to shop Prime Big Deal Days early: I just found 9 deals I'd snap up right now

Amazon's 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days sale is on Oct.8-9, yet early deals are live right now. Ahead of its October Prime Day sale, Amazon is slashing up to 90% off select gadgets like this handy compressed air duster.

If you're a Prime member, use your Amazon Prime membership benefits and save up to 68% on Amazon Basics PC accessories and Alexa-enabled devices via today's Prime Exclusive deals. For example, you can pick up a wireless mouse for just $9 ($3 off), a computer monitor stand for $13 ($3 off), or a docking station for $119 ($30 off) with Prime.

To shop Prime Big Deals savings today on Amazon join Prime now. As a courtesy, your first 30 days of Prime are free. If you decide to continue after your trial ends, you'll be billed $14.99 per month or $139 annually thereafter. For college students and teachers, Prime Student offers a 6-month free trial, then $7.49 a month thereafter.

And that's just some of the best early deals you can get before Amazon's October Prime Day sale. Browse some of my favorite discounts below.

Early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts

Luna Wireless Controller:$69 $39 @ Amazon

Prime members save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Amazon Basics USB Docking Station: $149 $119 @ Amazon w/ Prime

If you're looking for a compact and portable docking station? Save $30 on this Amazon Basics USB Docking Station with Prime. It works with Thunderbolt 4-equipped laptops running on Windows 10 or later as well as non- M1/M2 MacBooks running macOS 11 or later.

Amazon eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router: $69 $49 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Save $20 on the Amazon eero Mesh Wi-Fi router. It supports network speeds up to 550Mps and blankets 1,500 square feet. Features: Dual-band (2.4GHz/5.0GHz), Wi-Fi speeds up to 550 Mbps, 2 x Ethernet ports, cover up to 1,500 square feet

Amazon Basics Wireless Mouse: $13 $10 @ Amazon w/ Prime

This early Prime Big Deal Days deal takes $3 off the Amazon Basics Wireless Mouse. It's powered by a single AA battery and pairs with your Mac or Windows laptop via 2.4GHz wireless connectivity.

Amazon Basics Smart Power Strip: $27 $17 @ Amazon

Prime members save $10 on the Amazon Basics Smart Power Strip with Prime and add voice control to your home's setup for less. It supplies you with three independently controllable outlets and 2 always-on USB ports.

Amazon Basics Wired USB Keyboard: $18 $13 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Prime Big Deals Days savings start now with $5 off the already modestly priced Amazon Basics Wired USB Keyboard. It features a QWERTY layout an low-profile quiet keys.

Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: $479 $329 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Save $150 on the 50-inch model Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV. It delivers true-to-life picture quality with rich, brilliant colors. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for an optimal cinematic experience. And with hands-free Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to turn on the TV, browse, and control content.

Amazon 65" Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: $759 $597 @ Amazon

Save $162 on the 65-inch model Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV with Prime. It delivers true-to-life picture quality with rich, brilliant colors. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for an optimal cinematic experience. With Alexa built-in, you may turn on the TV, browse, and control content using just your voice.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: $119 $94 @Amazon

Prime members save $25 on the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar and amp up your audio for less. The Fire TV Soundbar enhances TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass—all in a compact design. Immersive sound - Enjoy a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience with DTS Virtual:X and more detail with Dolby Audio.