I review gamer tech for a living. Here are the top 7 Best Buy Black Friday in July deals I found under $50

I can't believe some of the deals Best Buy is offering on top PC gaming gear right now — trust me, you don't want to miss out on this sale.

I review gaming peripherals for a living, so I know a great deal on mice, keyboards, and headphones when I see one. Gaming gear can be seriously pricey, so Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is the perfect time to upgrade your battle station without breaking the bank.

Right now, you can snag gear from top brands like Razer, Logitech, and Corsair for under $50!

For example, you can get one of my favorite wireless gaming mice, the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED, for just $30. If you're looking for a reliable, budget-friendly gaming mouse that looks great, too, this one is tough to beat.

You can also level up your audio experience with a set of Razer BlackShark V2 X wired headphones for just $35, slashing $25 off the usual price of $60.

That's just the tip of the iceberg. I scoured Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale for the best deals on PC gaming gear and hand-picked these top seven deals so you can give your gaming setup a makeover at a great price.

Top 7 gaming gear deals for Best Buy Black Friday in July 2024

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED: was $50, now $30 Save $20 on one of the best budget-friendly wireless gaming mice with this killer deal from Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale. Features: You really can't go wrong with the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED. This affordable gaming mouse gets all the basics right, offers great performance and stellar build quality, and provides a stellar wireless gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset: was $60, now $35 Best Buy slashes $25 off this essential gaming headset from Razer, bringing it down to just $35 for Black Friday in July! Features: The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a solid gaming headset that balances price, style, and features. It's compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch so that you can use it with your favorite consoles and gaming laptops. It even features a detachable microphone and sound isolation. Laptop Mag gave the Razer BlackShark V2 a shining 4-star review. The BlackShark V2 X takes that same stellar design and improves it even more for a great audio experience.

Corsair MM350 PRO Extended XL Mouse Pad: was $40, now $25 Score $15 off on this top-tier extended gaming mouse pad from Corsair during Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale Features: An extended mouse pad is a great way to level up your desk's look and feel; the Corsair MM350 PRO can help you do that while also improving your gameplay. The spill-proof, stain-resistant, micro-woven fabric offers a smooth, friction-free surface to maximize mouse performance. It can also help round out the sound of your mechanical keyboard.

Logitech G502 HERO wired gaming mouse: was $50, now $35 Snatch up one of Logitech's most popular gaming mice for just $35 with this epic deal from Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale Features: If you're looking for a great wired gaming mouse at an affordable price, the Logitech G502 HERO is a steal. It features an optical sensor with a max DPI of 25600, 11 programmable buttons, and RGB lighting. It's on the heavier side at 121 grams, but the contoured design is perfect for right-handed palm grip players.

Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse: was $70, now $40 Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale slashes $30 off this top-tier esports mouse from Razer! Features: The Razer Basilisk V3 is a stellar gaming mouse for all genres, from esports to MMOs. It balances weight and features for solid all-around performance, all wrapped in a sleek design with RGB to boot. It features a max DPI of 26000, 11 programmable buttons, an ergonomic palm-grip design, and a relatively low weight of 100 grams. Laptop Mag gave the Razer Basilisk V3 an Editor's Choice award, so you know you're getting a fantastic gaming mouse.

Glorious Coiled USB Keyboard Cable: was $50, now $25 Snag this premium coiled keyboard cable for 50% off during Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale! Features: A coiled keyboard cable is one of the secrets to my sleek PC gaming setup. It adds a unique, premium touch to your setup and makes your gaming keyboard pop even more. This coiled cable from Glorious Gaming is a great place to start if you want to take your desk aesthetic up a notch. It even comes in a few different colors!