Cyber Monday gaming deals 2023: Save on consoles, games, accessories

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals

Acer Predator Helios Neo RTX 4060: $1,699 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $350 off the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 and sweetens this deal with a free laptop sleeve. This beastly machine packs a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with the latest Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. Jump into PC gaming right away with the included 1-free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste: $49 $29 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 6-button mouse features a honey-comb design, Pixart 3335 optical sensor with customizable DPI settings of up to 16,000 DPI. That's just techy talk for this mouse is fast, precise, and has smooth tracking.

HyperX QuadCast S: $159 $103 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the HyperX QuadCast S. This premium USB- condenser microphone greatly enhances your vocals for gaming, streaming, and podcasts. It features RGB lighting, an anti-vibration shock mount, a pop filter, gain control. The HyperX QuadCast S works with PC, Mac, PS4, and PS5.

Logitech Astro A30 Lightspeed Gaming Headset: $249 $149 @ Amazon

The Logitech Astro A30 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset's design is inspired by hit Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian. Star Wars fans will love the Beskar Steel finish and custom speaker tags featuring the silhouette of Din Djarin and Clan Mudhorn signet. This headset works with PC and Nintendo Switch.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: $99 $79 @ Walmart

Save $20 on the HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset. With its sleek aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups, and 7.1 Surround Sound, the HyperX Cloud 2 gaming headset is one of the best gaming headsets you can get. It works with PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Razer Cobra Pro + Mouse Dock Pro Bundle: $199 $169 @ Razer

Razer takes $30 off the Razer Cobra Pro with Mouse Dock Bundle. This bundle includes: a Razer Cobra Pro mouse and Razer Mouse Dock Pro. What's more, you get a free gift with your purchase —Exoprimal Deadeye QB-W Set Cosmetic Set DLC. Raze will email you with redemption instructions after 20 business days.

WD Black SN750 SE NVMe M.2 SSD w/ Battlefield 2042 PC Game Code Bundle: $69 $49 @ Walmart

Now $117 off, the WD Black SN750 SE NVMe SSD w/ Battlefield 2042 Game Code is at an incredibly low price. Upgrade your system to PCIe Gen 4 technology with sequential read speeds up to 3,600MB/s. Then you can engage the enemy across dynamic maps with the included Battlefield 2042 full game code for PC. Price check: Western Digital $49

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 gaming headset. It features custom-made high fidelity drivers, an AI-assisted noise cancelling mic, dual-zone RGB lighting and a lightweight design. It works with PC, Mac, Switch, PlayStation and mobile devices via USB-C. This is the headphone to buy if you want superior audio quality, a comfortable fit and broad compatibility. Grab it now for just under $60, its lowest price yet.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: $70 $59 @ Walmart

Don't miss your chance to play what many consider to be the best game of 2023. Tears of the Kingdom is now $10 off from its original price at Walmart, and while that may not seem like the steepest discount on Earth, Nintendo is notorious for its slow price decreases, especially when it comes to its biggest games. Even now, Breath of the Wild is still $40 at many retailers.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $60 $40 @ Best Buy

If you somehow missed the predecessor to Tears of the Kingdom and are wanting to jump into it before playing its sequel, now's a good chance to purchase Breath of the Wild. As mentioned in the previous blurb, Nintendo isn't the best when it comes to discounting its games. The lowest price we've ever seen Breath of the Wild for has been $30, and unless you want to wait until it goes that low again, now's a pretty good time to buy.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: $60 $48 @ Walmart

If you've somehow been tuned out of Pokémon discourse since the launch of Arceus, it is widely praised as the best Pokémon game in years, even surpassing many of the recent mainline titles in terms of how beloved it is. If you're a Pokémon fan and have been looking for a new way to jump into the series, this seems like a great pick.

Octopath Traveler II: $60 $40 @ Best Buy

Octopath Traveler II is considered by many to be the best JRPG launched in years. With its stunning 2.5D pixel art and beloved cast of characters, many claim it is far and above its predecessor. If you've been wanting to get lost in a new JRPG inspired by the classics, this seems like a good pick.

Super Mario Odyssey: $60 $40 @ Nintendo Store

Do you really need to be convinced on the merits of Super Mario Odyssey? If you're a Mario fan who has somehow not played this yet, this is a great time to hop in. Not only is it considered one of the greatest Mario games ever, it is the ultimate Switch game for many people. Odyssey is beloved by many and you could love it too.

Super Mario Party: $60 $30 @ GameStop

Super Mario Party is the widely beloved "reboot" of the classic Super Mario Party series, launching a few years before the latest Superstars came out. And now, you can get it for $30 off at GameStop. If you've been looking for a way to enjoy this game in all of its silly glory with friends, this is a great time.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: $59 $39 @ HSN via coupon, "HOLIDAY23"

Save $20 on Super Mario Bros Wonder via coupon, "HOLIDAY23" at checkout. From Nintendo: Classic Mario gameplay is turned on its head with Wonder Flowers in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! These game-changing items can make some wonderfully weird stuff happen. Witness pipes coming alive, wreak havoc as a giant Spike-Ball, and lots more!

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition: $349 @ Best Buy

Pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. Price check: Amazon $349

Nintendo Switch Console: $249 $229 @ GameStop

Save $20 on the Nintendo Switch console at GameStop. The Nintendo Switch game has three play modes: TV, tabletop, and handheld. This system on sale features gray Joy-Cons.

Nintendo Switch Lite w/ 128GB microSD: $235 $211 @ Amazon

Save $22 with this Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB SanDisk microSD card bundle at Amazon. Compact and lightweight with a sleek, unibody design, the Switch Lite is great for handheld gaming anywhere. Unlike the other Switch consoles which have detachable Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Lite has fully integrated controls and a built-in D-pad.

Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad: $49 $44 @ Amazon

Find the Nintendo Joy Cons a little slim without much to hold onto when playing? That's where Hori's Joy Con replacements come in — featuring a better, more ergonomic construction for long handheld sessions.

SanDisk Nintendo Switch 256GB microSD Card: $74 $22 @ Amazon

Save $47 on this officially licensed 256GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for faster game transferring. Price check: B&H $27

Cyber Monday PlayStation deals

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Amazon

Save $25 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. It features dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design. Walmart has it for the same price.

Sony PS5 Console: $499 @ Best Buy

The best-selling Sony PS5 console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio.

WD Black SN770 SSD (1TB): $129 $64 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the 1TB WD Black SN850X Internal M.2 2880 SSD. For most people, 1TB is the sweet spot in terms of expanded storage size. It hits speeds of up to 7,300MB/s for seamless gameplay. It works with PC and PS5 consoles.

Returnal: $70 $30 @ Amazon

Returnal, Housemarque's latest title shifting an intensely difficult third-person shooter into a roguelite where the player is trapped in an endless cycle upon an alien planet is now $40 off. While this game launched three years ago now, it was met with high acclaim, so don't miss out on it.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: $60 $45 @ Amazon

Were you a fan of the classic Assassin's Creed formula and became upset when Ubisoft turned into it every other action RPG? Well, you'll be glad to hear that Mirage attempts to bring the franchise to its roots and apparently manages to do so with solid success! The game is now $15 off at Amazon.

Sonic Superstars: $60 $35 @ Amazon

Sonic Superstars brings the franchise to its roots with a 2D adventure. And while the game wasn't loved by everyone, it did decently enough that big fans of Sonic should not be discouraged from taking a dive. The game is now $25 off at Amazon.

Diablo IV: $70 $50 @ Amazon

Diablo IV attempts to bring the series back to what it was always known for: Phenomenally dark and gripping worlds. And Blizzard has had great success with this, with many critics calling it the next big step for the franchise. If you've wanted to jump into Diablo IV, now's a good time.

Cyber Monday Xbox deals

Street Fighter 6: $59 $39 @ Amazon

Fighting game fans have been going wild since the launch of Street Fighter 6 back in June. There's been ton of praise about the combat mechanics as well as the story mode that sees you create your own character and go on a journey beating up people in the streets. Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers: from $39 @ Microsoft Store

Save up to $20 on the Xbox Wireless Controller, prices start from $49. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: $559 $449 @ Best Buy

From now through Oct. 19, save $60 on the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle. This is a stellar console for anyone who wants to snag a console before the holidays. Diablo IV is an amazing game for gamers who love RPGs and class-build systems.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: $239 @ Microsoft

This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. Microsoft’s low-cost disc-free alternative of the Xbox Series X packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units and 512GB of storage.

Microsoft Xbox Series X: $449 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X console is back in stock at Best Buy. In our Xbox Series X review, we gave a high rating of 4/5 stars for its powerful performance, ridiculously fast load times and its excellent backward compatibility.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card: $219 $129 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $90 off the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. It adds 1TB of storage to your game drive without compromising graphics, latency and load times. If you're on the brink of maxing out your storage or want to prevent it, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a must. Price check: Best Buy $129

Logitech G920 Steering Wheel: $399 $199 @ Amazon

Save $130 on the Logitech G920 steering wheel. Logitech's G920 Driving Force is one of the best racing wheels for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The Logitech G920 features dual-motor force feedback, stainless steel paddle shifters, and hand-stitched leather steering wheel. What's more, adjustable floor pedals let you accelerate, brake and change gears. Whether you're playing a car racing or delivery truck game, a racing wheel controller is essential.

Cyber Monday Arcade Cabinet deals