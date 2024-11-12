This Verizon Black Friday deal bundles the iPhone 16 Pro, iPad 10, and Watch Series 10 all for free

Black Friday deals in the US are starting early this month to help you beat the holiday rush. Verizon Black Friday deals offer fantastic holiday savings on today's latest mobile tech.

One standout from Verizon's holiday sale bundles the iPhone 16 Pro, iPad 10, and Watch Series 10 all for free. Yes, you read that right. The 128GB model iPhone 16 Pro alone costs $999 whereas the iPad 10 and Apple Watch Series 10 sell for $350 and $400, respectively. That's a total savings of $1,750 and one of the best Black Friday Apple deals this season.

To get this Apple starter pack, trade in any old iPhone in any condition and activate your new iPhone 16 Pro under Verizon's $90/mo Unlimited Ultimate plan with AutoPay. Service plans are also required for both the iPad and Apple Watch.

New and existing Verizon customers looking to upgrade or expand their gadget collection will want to consider this deal.

Black Friday falls on Nov. 29, however, early deals are available now. Visit our Black Friday deals hub to browse the best early savings.

Best iPhone 16 Pro Black Friday deal

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Black Friday Bundle: was $999 at Verizon Overview: Get the iPhone 16 Pro, iPad 10, and Apple Watch Series 10 all for free with Verizon's trade-in offer. Features: 6.3-inch (2622 x 1206) Super Retina XDR OLED touchscreen, Apple A18 Pro Chip 6-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 48MP Fusion rear camera, 48MP Ultra Wide front camera, Apple Intelligence, Face ID, up to 33 hours of video playback Release Date: September 2024 Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the iPhone 16 Pro next to Amazon's. Price comparison: Apple up to $650 off w/ trade-in | AT&T FREE + Apple Watch Series 10 and iPad 10 for $0.99/mo each | T-Mobile up to $830 off w/ new line and/or trade-in Reviews consensus: The iPhone 16 Pro received high ratings from our brands. TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You want a premium phone with AI features, an enhanced camera, AAA gaming support, and long battery life. Don't buy it if: You want a basic phone for calls, texts, and light web browsing.