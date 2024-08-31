iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: Will it be worth the upgrade?

Apple will launch the iPhone 16 series in just a few days at a September 9 event, which likely has iPhone users wondering: how does the iPhone 16 Pro compare to the iPhone 15 Pro?

Until the official debut of Apple's iPhone 16 series, we can only use reliable leaks and rumors to pit the iPhone 16 Pro vs the iPhone 15 Pro. Rumors have been circulating for months leading up to the iPhone 16 Pro's debut, so we have a fairly good idea of the phone's specs, design, camera array, and more.

Both premium phones are capable of Apple Intelligence, but is one objectively better than the other? Will the iPhone 15 Pro still be a good pick after the iPhone 16 Pro launches? And is the iPhone 16 Pro worth it for its rumored price?

By the end of this comparison, we'll have tackled all those questions, and you'll have a good idea of whether you should upgrade to the newer iPhone 16 Pro or stick with the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Price

When considering whether you should upgrade to an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro, price should certainly be a factor. Apple hasn't officially announced prices yet for the iPhone 16 series, but the consensus seems to put the iPhone 16 Pro somewhere between $999 and $1,099 as a starting price.

If the iPhone 16 Pro launches at the same price the iPhone 15 Pro launched at — which would fall in line with Apple's typical plans — it'd start at $999. But if a leak from Apple Hub on X rings true, Apple may boost the iPhone 16 Pro's starting price to $1,099.

When the iPhone 16 series launches at Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9, the iPhone 15 series will likely get a price cut of $100, something Apple is known to do with every new generation launch. This means the iPhone 15 Pro will probably have a starting price of $899 compared to the iPhone 16 Pro's potential starting price of $999 or $1,099.

In addition to its starting price being cut by $100, the iPhone 15 Pro may also go on sale more to make room for iPhone 16 Pro stock.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Specs

The most important spec difference to note between the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro is the chip running the show. Apple's iPhone 15 Pro is equipped with an A17 Pro chip, while the iPhone 16 Pro will boast an A18 chip with an upgraded NPU and better capabilities for on-device Apple Intelligence features.

Right now, there's no indication the iPhone 16 Pro will receive more RAM than the iPhone 15 Pro. Both models will probably have 8GB, which seems to be the minimum required to run Apple Intelligence features, but the iPhone 16 Pro will be better equipped to handle AI tasks with its updated A18 Pro chip.

It's possible Apple may ditch the lowest 128GB storage option for the iPhone 16 Pro, offering 256GB as the new low.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 iPhone 16 Pro* iPhone 15 Pro Display 6.3-inch (120Hz) 6.1-inch OLED (2556 x 1179, 120Hz) CPU A18 Pro A17 Pro RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear cameras 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 12MP 2x telephoto, 12MP 3x telephoto, 5x optical zoom 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP 2x telephoto, 12MP 3x telephoto, 3x optical zoom Front camera 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth Apple Intelligence Yes Yes Finish Titanium Titanium

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo in a since deleted post (via Tom's Guide), the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a 48MP ultrawide camera lens, a major upgrade over the iPhone 15 Pro's 12MP ultrawide lens. The same leaker claims the 48MP main camera may also get an upgraded sensor that's able to capture more light and improve color quality in photos.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Design

We've heard rumors recently about an ultra-thin iPhone or a foldable model, but these are likely not going to debut in Apple's iPhone 16 series come September 9.

Although the iPhone 16 Pro may not be thinner or foldable compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, it will get at least one major design change, reportedly. Apple is supposedly adding an all-new 'capture button' on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models, which will be different than the iPhone 15 Pro's 'action button.'

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this dedicated capture button would function like an actual camera shutter you'd find on DSLR cameras. Pressing half-way down on the button will engage autofocus, and pressing down fully will snap the photo.

Via Gurman's report, this button might also be capable of another unique action. If you swipe your finger over the capture button, you may be able to zoom in and out while taking photos and videos.

The iPhone 16 Pro may also be ditching an existing color in lieu of a controversial new option.

Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro is available in four unique titanium colors: White, Black, Natural (Gray), and Blue. According to both Majin Bu and Sonny Dickson on X, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro will ditch the Blue Titanium in favor of a new Desert Titanium colorway, a deep gold that some fans are confusing for brown or even orange based on the photos we've seen thus far.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Apple Intelligence

The iPhone 15 Pro is one of the first two phones capable of supporting Apple Intelligence features, along with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, Apple hasn't actually launched AI features yet, and the company won't until the first major update to iOS 18 — Apple Intelligence won't reach the public until iOS 18.1.

For those looking to upgrade to either the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro, here's what that means for you: both phones will receive Apple Intelligence features at the same time, likely around October 2024.

You can access some features via beta releases, but it's not wise to try out beta software on your only iPhone. For most, it'll be smarter to wait until the official release of iOS 18.1 to test Apple Intelligence features.

Even though both phones are equipped with 8GB of RAM and capable of supporting Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 Pro has a slight leg up here thanks to its A18 Pro chip with an upgraded NPU.

Outlook

If your existing iPhone needs an upgrade, it's definitely worth waiting just a few weeks for Apple to launch the upcoming iPhone 16 series at the 'It's Glowtime' event confirmed for September 9.

On September 9, we'll have official details from Apple on the iPhone 16 Pro and be able to properly compare it to the iPhone 15 Pro. Until then, here's what we'd recommend based on the rumors we've heard.

For most people who currently have an iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max capable of supporting Apple Intelligence when it launches with iOS 18.1, it won't be worth upgrading to the iPhone 16 Pro. The exception here is if you really want a slightly improved camera array, improved performance (both overall and AI-specific), or that handy capture button.

If you're looking to upgrade an older iPhone, however, it's probably worth splurging on the iPhone 16 Pro over the iPhone 15 Pro. And if you can hold out, it might even be worth waiting for the iPhone 17 for boosted base RAM amounts.

Laptop Mag will be covering the Apple September 2024 event, and we'll update this post with any relevant updates following the iPhone 16 series launch.