Considering an upgrade to the iPhone 16? This rumor may get you to skip it

Apple hasn't yet launched its iPhone 16 series — though that'll happen in just a few weeks — and it's already looking like it might be worth waiting for the iPhone 17 series to debut in 2025 before you upgrade.

According to a fairly reliable leaker on Weibo, whose username translates from Chinese to 'Mobile phone chip expert,' the iPhone 17 will come with 12GB of RAM and more robust Apple Intelligence improvements.

That's a 50% increase compared to the iPhone 16's rumored 8GB of RAM, which would finally bring iPhones in line with many modern Android flagships.

The leaker notes that the iPhone 16 will primarily use cloud AI, so perhaps the Apple Intelligence improvements will include a significant move from cloud to on-device processing.

With more RAM and stronger AI capabilities, the iPhone 16 might be worth skipping — here's why.

Should you wait for the iPhone 17?

A point of contention for Apple fans has always been memory, for iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. Apple has always been slow to implement increased RAM in its devices.

The first iPhones to have 6GB of RAM were the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max in 2020. For comparison, the Google Pixel 5 released in the same year featured 8GB of RAM.

(Image credit: Smart Cat on Weibo)

Apple finally bumped the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max to 8 GB of RAM — the only iPhones currently capable of utilizing upcoming Apple Intelligence features.

If 8GB of RAM is required for the first round of Apple Intelligence features via cloud processing, seeing the iPhone 17 series debut 12GB of RAM for perhaps more advanced on-device AI processing isn't that far-fetched. However, it seems like only the more premium iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max might get the 12GB RAM treatment, if history is any indicator.

Compare this to Google's Pixel 9 series that just released, and even the rumored iPhone 17 still pales in comparison. The Pixel 9 features 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL feature a whopping 16GB of RAM (and many fully on-device features).

For those who want to use Apple Intelligence features fully with the security of on-device processing, there's a strong chance that the iPhone 17 series in 2025 is worth waiting for. Particuarly if you currently own an iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max. Plus, more RAM in your phone translates to a smoother overall experience, with speedier in-app actions and transitions between apps. And who doesn't want that?

Check out Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event scheduled for September 9 to see the iPhone 16 series (and other Apple devices) make its official debut, hopefully with 8GB of RAM as a base.