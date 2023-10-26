I track sales for a living and this is the best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet

Apple Watch Ultra

Was: $799

Now: $629 @ Best Buy

Overview:

Features: 1.92 inch (502 x 410) 2000-nit display, 49mm MIL-STD 810H-certified titanium case, GPS, cellular support, WR100 water resistance, 40-meter diving and swim-proof, IP6X dust resistant, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, barometer, temperature sensors, always-on altimeter, up to 36 hours of battery life.

Release date: Sept. 2023

Price check: Amazon $629| Target: $799 | Apple $799

Cheaper option: Apple Watch Series 8 for $299

Price history: This is the lowest price to date for this Apple smartwatch.

Reviews: Apple Watch Ultra reviews all agree that it's the top-tier multifunctional watch for athletes and outdoorsy types.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training. This is the best smartwatch to buy if you're a pro athlete or like to explore the outdoors.

Don't buy it if: You want a smartwatch primarily for getting messages on your wrist. If you're not a pro athlete or outdoor enthusiast, the Apple Watch SE is the best smartwatch for most people.