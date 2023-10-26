I track sales for a living and this is the best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet
This is the lowest price Apple Watch Ultra deal I've ever seen!
The Apple Watch Ultra may cost a pretty penny, but for pro athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, it's the best multisport smartwatch to buy. Luckily, early Black Friday deals offer incredible savings this week.
In a premature Best Buy Black Friday deal, the Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $629 . It usually sells for $799, so that's $170 in savings and marks a new price low for the Apple Watch Ultra. It's also $145 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2. This is one Black Friday Apple Watch deal you don't have to wait for.
Today's best Apple Watch Ultra deal
Apple Watch Ultra
Was:
$799
Now: $629 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Features: 1.92 inch (502 x 410) 2000-nit display, 49mm MIL-STD 810H-certified titanium case, GPS, cellular support, WR100 water resistance, 40-meter diving and swim-proof, IP6X dust resistant, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, barometer, temperature sensors, always-on altimeter, up to 36 hours of battery life.
Release date: Sept. 2023
Price check: Amazon $629| Target: $799 | Apple $799
Cheaper option: Apple Watch Series 8 for $299
Price history: This is the lowest price to date for this Apple smartwatch.
Reviews: Apple Watch Ultra reviews all agree that it's the top-tier multifunctional watch for athletes and outdoorsy types.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training. This is the best smartwatch to buy if you're a pro athlete or like to explore the outdoors.
Don't buy it if: You want a smartwatch primarily for getting messages on your wrist. If you're not a pro athlete or outdoor enthusiast, the Apple Watch SE is the best smartwatch for most people.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.