Best Buy is having a big gaming sale this weekend, here are 15 early Black Friday deals I'd add to my shopping cart

Attention all gamers! Best Buy is having a big gaming sale this weekend and the deals are epic. From now through Sunday, score huge savings on select gaming laptops, handhelds, desktops, monitors, and SSDs.

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, consider the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX Gaming Laptop for $1,649 ($350 off). We went hands-on with this machine and were blown away by its gorgeous OLED screen, and Ryzen 9 processor prowess.

In one test, it scoffed when we opened 80 Google Chrome tabs which included videos, spreadsheets, documents, social media, news, and shopping sites. No matter what we threw at it, the ROG Zephyrus G14 OLED showed no signs of slowing down.

Alternatively, if you want a solid entry-level gaming rig, you can get the Acer Nitro V RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop for $799 ($300 off). It ships with a free protective laptop sleeve and includes a 3 free month trial of Xbox PC Game Pass (valued at $36).

Best Buy's sale also features considerable discounts on essential gaming accessories. I'm talking about the lowest prices of the season on our favorite gaming headsets, gaming mice, keyboards, controllers, driving wheels, and video games.

So whether you want to elevate your gameplay with a new system, an SSD upgrade, or peripherals, don't sleep on Best Buy's gaming sale. See the top deals I would add to my cart below.

Best Buy's sale ends Sunday, Oct. 27.

Top Best Buy gaming sale deals from $25

F1 24 Xbox Series X: was $70 now $41 at bestbuy.com Best Buy chops $29 off F1 24 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One in physical format. From EA Sports: Unleash Your Champion in pursuit of a legacy-defining F1 Career, the mode’s first major update since 2016. Drive like the greatest and feel at one with the car through the all-new EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling System, and Ignite your passion by connecting to your favorite teams and drivers while proving that you have what it takes across new modes and experiences. Price check: Amazon $41 (on back order) | Xbox $35 (Digital)

Acer Nitro V RTX 4060: was $1,099 now $799 at bestbuy.com Save $300 on the 2024 Acer Nitro V RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop with Protective Sleeve. We didn't test it, yet reviews from proud owners rate the Nitro V 4.6 out of 5 stars at Best Buy. The Nitro V gets high praise for its amazing battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Astro Gaming A50 Gaming Headset: was $249 now $179 at bestbuy.com Save $70 on the Astro Audio A50 Gaming Headset during Best Buy's game sale. It provides clear and immersive dialogue, music, and in-game sound audio. This headset makes a great gift for gamers and a sensible choice if you want premium sound and chat during gameplay. Features: 40mm drivers for premium acoustics, up to 15 hours of battery life, Dolby Audio, works with PC, Xbox Series X|S.

LG UltraGear 27: -$0.50 at bestbuy.com Save $140 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 27-inch (2560 x 1440) display features a 180Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync with HDR and Nvdia G-SYNC compatibility reduce motion blur. The end result is buttery-smooth gameplay no matter how intense the on-screen action gets. Features: 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) panel, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 99% sRGB color gamut, AMD FreeSync with HDR, Nvdia G-SYNC compatible Price check: Amazon $209

