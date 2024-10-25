Best Buy is having a big gaming sale this weekend, here are 15 early Black Friday deals I'd add to my shopping cart
Save big on gaming gear at Best Buy this weekend
Attention all gamers! Best Buy is having a big gaming sale this weekend and the deals are epic. From now through Sunday, score huge savings on select gaming laptops, handhelds, desktops, monitors, and SSDs.
If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, consider the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX Gaming Laptop for $1,649 ($350 off). We went hands-on with this machine and were blown away by its gorgeous OLED screen, and Ryzen 9 processor prowess.
In one test, it scoffed when we opened 80 Google Chrome tabs which included videos, spreadsheets, documents, social media, news, and shopping sites. No matter what we threw at it, the ROG Zephyrus G14 OLED showed no signs of slowing down.
Alternatively, if you want a solid entry-level gaming rig, you can get the Acer Nitro V RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop for $799 ($300 off). It ships with a free protective laptop sleeve and includes a 3 free month trial of Xbox PC Game Pass (valued at $36).
Best Buy's sale also features considerable discounts on essential gaming accessories. I'm talking about the lowest prices of the season on our favorite gaming headsets, gaming mice, keyboards, controllers, driving wheels, and video games.
So whether you want to elevate your gameplay with a new system, an SSD upgrade, or peripherals, don't sleep on Best Buy's gaming sale. See the top deals I would add to my cart below.
Best Buy's sale ends Sunday, Oct. 27.
Top Best Buy gaming sale deals — Quick links
- The Grinch Christmas Adventures Nintendo Switch: was $39 now $25
- Matchbox Driving Adventures Nintendo Switch: was $39 now $25
- F1 24 Xbox Series X| Xbox One: was $69 now $41 | PS5 | PS4
- Asus ROG 65W Charger Dock: was $65 now $29
- Asus ROG Ally Docking Station: was $79 now $39
- RIG 800 Pro HX Gaming Headset: was $149 now $99
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gaming Headset: was $189 now $99
- Nacon Revolution 5 Pro Controller: was $199 now $149
- LG UltraGear 27" 180Hz Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $209
- Samsung 990 PRO 2TB Internal SSD PCle: was $249 now $169
- Astro Gaming A50 Gaming Headset: was $249 now $179
- Acer Nitro V RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $799
- HP Omen Transcend 14 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,699 now $1,199
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop: was $1,999 now $1649
- Lenovo Legion Go Gaming Handheld: was $749 now $599
Top Best Buy gaming sale deals from $25
Lowest price! Now $15 off, The Grinch Christmas Adventures is on sale for an all-time-low price. From Outright Games: Have a great Grinchy time trying to steal Christmas in this festive platformer – and help the Grinch’s small heart grow a few sizes bigger along the way! Solve puzzles to gain abilities! Throw snowballs, disguise as Santa, use a Candy Cane Lasso or a Jumping Jetpack, and more!
Price check: Amazon $25 | Nintendo Store (Digital) $39
Lowest price! Save $15 on Matchbox Driving Adventures for Nintendo Switch. From Outright Games: Gear up and join the Chief of the Matchbox Adventure Squad in Matchbox Driving Adventures. Race against the clock, chase runaway cars, and tackle exciting rescue missions. Cruise in Adventure Mode or choose from 14 tracks in Competition Mode for a spot on the leaderboard playing solo or in local co-op. The choice is yours
Price check: Amazon $25 | Nintendo Store $28 (Digital)
Best Buy chops $29 off F1 24 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One in physical format. From EA Sports: Unleash Your Champion in pursuit of a legacy-defining F1 Career, the mode’s first major update since 2016. Drive like the greatest and feel at one with the car through the all-new EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling System, and Ignite your passion by connecting to your favorite teams and drivers while proving that you have what it takes across new modes and experiences.
Price check: Amazon $41 (on back order) | Xbox $35 (Digital)
Save $300 on the 2024 Acer Nitro V RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop with Protective Sleeve. We didn't test it, yet reviews from proud owners rate the Nitro V 4.6 out of 5 stars at Best Buy. The Nitro V gets high praise for its amazing battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $350 on the 2024 release Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 OLED with RTX 4070 graphics. This deal includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $60). In our hands-on Zephyrus G14 OLED review, we were floored by its stunning OLED display and found is Ryzen 9 processor impressive. Even with 80 Google Chrome tabs of videos, spreadsheets, documents, social media, news, and shopping sites, the laptop kept chugging along.
Features: 14-inch (2880 x 1800) 120Hz OLED display, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 1TB SSD, customizable RGB backlit keyboard Windows 11 Home
Lowest price! Save $150 and enjoy console-level gaming on the fantastic Lenovo Legion Go. One of the best PlayStation Portable alternatives, it supports remote play, Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net and more. To get you started, it includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming service which affords you access to more than 100 games.
Features: 8.8-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 144Hz touch screen, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11
Price check: Lenovo $599
Save $70 on the Astro Audio A50 Gaming Headset during Best Buy's game sale. It provides clear and immersive dialogue, music, and in-game sound audio. This headset makes a great gift for gamers and a sensible choice if you want premium sound and chat during gameplay.
Features: 40mm drivers for premium acoustics, up to 15 hours of battery life, Dolby Audio, works with PC, Xbox Series X|S.
Save $140 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 27-inch (2560 x 1440) display features a 180Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync with HDR and Nvdia G-SYNC compatibility reduce motion blur. The end result is buttery-smooth gameplay no matter how intense the on-screen action gets.
Features: 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) panel, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 99% sRGB color gamut, AMD FreeSync with HDR, Nvdia G-SYNC compatible
Price check: Amazon $209
