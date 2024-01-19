Top 17 deals from Best Buy's 3-day sale — ends Sunday

Best Buy's 3-day sale is in full swing from now through Sunday, Jan. 21. If your gadget collection needs a refresh, it's a great time to shop new year deals on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, and more. For a limited time, save up to $530 on select gaming laptops — starting from $479 for the HP Victus with RTX 2050. Traditionally priced at $799, so that's $320 in savings.

This particular laptop has a customer rating of 4.6 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners say it's great for gaming and advanced video editing with software like Wondershare Filmora 12. Others praise the laptop's stylish looks, comfortable keyboard, and efficient cooling system that keeps performance stable during intense gaming sessions. If you're looking for an entry-level gaming laptop under $500, you can't go wrong with the HP Victus.

Best Buy's sale ends Sunday — here are the top deals I recommend:

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with My Best Buy Plus. The MacBook Air M2 features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Amazon $1,049 | B&H $1,099

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 $579 @ Best Buy

Save $120 on the excellent Acer Chromebook Spin 714. This sleek, premium Chromebook's flexible hinges lets convert into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. If you're looking for a flexible Windows or Mac alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid choice. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, Chrome OS

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard: $1,539 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. This deal includes a 30-day free trial of both Microsoft 365 Family (valued at $30) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $51) Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with Copilot Price check: Microsoft $1,539

Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 RTX 4070: $2,099 $1,799 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $300 off the 2023 Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 for a limited time. Featuring Lenovo's AI Engine+, this laptop intelligently alters CPU and GPU wattage to optimize power and fan speeds. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit display, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Lenovo AI Engine+ Price check: Lenovo $2,099

HP Victus RTX 2050: $799 $479 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy 3-day sale deal knocks $350 off the original price of the HP Victus gaming laptop. We like the HP Victus series for its elegant solid design, clean sound and snappy gaming performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM, 512GB SSD

HP Laptop 15: $629 $329 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 15-inch HP laptop 15-fc0093dx, one of the best laptops for the money. Don't be misled by the price, there's no sacrifice of performance around here. For just under $330, you're getting a capable laptop with plenty of oomph for everyday tasks. It runs on Windows 11 Home in S mode, which means it's built for speed and security. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1,549 $999 @ Best Buy ($899 w/ membership)

Lowest price! Save $550 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop or $650 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This premium convertible features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the Surface Laptop 5 during Best Buy's 3-day sale. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64GB): $599 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Amazon $499

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $449 $399 @ Best Buy

This tablet deal from Best Buy takes $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touch screen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistant, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest

Motorola Razr+: $999 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Motorola Razr+ at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. The Razr+ is already one of the most affordable foldable options on the market, and this deal makes it an even more attractive offering. When paired with the 6.9-inch, 165Hz internal display, with a 32MP selfie camera, and 12MP, 13MP rear wide and ultra-wide cameras, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage you have a fantastic foldable phone jam-packed with features to enjoy.

JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds: $99 $49 @ Best Buy

Save 50% on JBL Tune 235 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds. Powering festivals and concerts around the world for decades, now JBL brings your own world to life with incredible Pure Bass sound in these wireless earbuds. Features: 6mm drivers, JBL Pure Bass sound, active noise-cancelling, ambient aware mode, four microphones, up to 40 hours of battery life with included case, water-and-sweat resistant, dedicated JBL Headphones App

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C: $249 $189 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm (GPS): $249 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter.

Blue Yeti X USB Microphone: $169 $129 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $40 on the Blue Yeti X — our favorite USB microphone. Capture legendary Blue broadcast sound with exceptional presence and detail for podcasting, YouTube productions, game streaming, conference calls and voice-over work.

75" Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV: $999 $749 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $250 on the 75-inch model Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV with My Best Buy Plus. Made by Roku, this TV makes streaming your favorite content easier. Preinstalled are 350+ live TV free channels, Roku originals, blockbuster movies, and kids' entertainment. Features: 4K resolution 60Hz QLED display, Full array local dimming (FALD), AIPQ Engine Gen 3, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) 4 x HDMI ports, works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

86" LG UR7800 LED 4K TV: $1,249 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $450 on LG's 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV, a gigantic display for an at-home iMax-like experience. With its superior brightness and high color contrast, this UHD LED TV is ideal for immersing yourself in media of all forms, from the latest blockbusters to the live sporting events. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, webOS smart platform, on-set streaming apps, home assistant support, HDR 10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), VESA compatible mounting, downward firing Dolby Digital stereo speakers.