The Google Pixel Tablet drops $60 for back to school season

Best Buy's back to school sale continues to offer solid discounts on Pixel tablets and phones.  For a limited time, you can get the Google Pixel Tablet for $439. That's $60 off its normal price of $499 and the cheapest it's ever been. 

This is one of the back to school deals available right now. It's also one of the best tablet deals we've seen this year. 

Save $60 on the excellent Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock. This tablet doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub. It features a 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 8MP front camera with 1080p video recording, and 8MP rear camera. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2, has a built-in fingerprint reader, and includes 128GB of storage. The Google Pixel Tablet is available in three colors — Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.

Google's Pixel Tablet ships with a charging speaker dock and doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub. It's a must-have device for off-to-college students who want to stay in touch with friends and family back home. 

In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we give it a solid 4 out of 5-stars for its slick, stylish design, good audio and fast, zippy performance. We also praise the tablet's seamless dock integration and excellent battery life. It's the Editor's Choice multi-use tablet. 

As we found during real-world testing, the nano-ceramic-coated tablet feels natural to hold. Plus, it remains fingerprint free even after hours of use. At the top-right while holding it in landscape are the power button and volume buttons. The USB Type-C port on the right and large vents on either side enables the speakers to breathe.

At 10.2 x 6.7 x 0.3 inches and 1.1 pounds, the Pixel Tablet is as portable as the competition. It's on par with Apple's iPad 10 (9.8 x 7.1 x 0.28 inches, 1.05 pounds).

Now $60 off, the Google Pixel Tablet is at its best price yet. It's worth considering if you're looking for a tablet that also works as a smart display and smart home hub. 

