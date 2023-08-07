Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air M2 just dropped $200 at Amazon, lands at new price low

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air M2 just hit a new all-time low price after a recent discount. Right now, you can get the15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,099 from Amazon. Normally $1,299, that's $200 in savings and this model MacBook's lowest price ever.

This is the best MacBook deal you can get if you're ineligible for the Apple Education Store discount. For a limited time, students and teachers can get the MacBook Air M2 for $1,199 ($100 off) and get a free $150 Apple gift card.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,099 Amazon

Save $200 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Apple's latest 15-inch MacBook Air adds a larger display option to Apple's family of Ultrabooks. It's basically the MacBook Air 13 in a bigger shell. It's larger than the 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 and previous-gen 13.3-inch MacBook Air M1. Its display is bigger than the pro-grade 14.2-inch MacBook Pro, yet smaller than the 16.2-inch MacBook Pro Max.

The base model MacBook Air 15 packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs is a speedy 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Force Touch trackpad.

In our MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars praising its ultra-slim chassis, beautiful Liquid Retina display and solid performance. The 15-inch MacBook Air's battery life endured nearly 15 hours of continuous web surfing over WiFi at 150-nits of brightness. This puts in the category of laptops with the longest lasting battery life.

In one test, we opened 80 Google Chrome running a mix of productivity apps, social media and videos. Apple's new 15-inch laptop had no issue juggling multiple tasks at once with no performance lag. In our lab, it scored 9,993 on Geekbench 6.1 overall performance test, which beats the 8,389 category average.

With a weight of 3.3 pounds and measuring 13.4 x 0.5 x 9.4-inches, the MacBook Air 15 is fairly portable. Now just under $1,200, the MacBook Air 15 is worth considering if you're buying a new laptop.