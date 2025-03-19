Best Buy's spring sale slashes up to $700 off iPads, here are the top 3 deals

Apple's top-rated iPad tablets are up to $700 off at Best Buy.

Best Buy Tech Fest is more like a spring savings feast for Apple fans. Through Sunday, you can save up to $700 on a shiny new iPad at the expert electronics retailer.

For example, you can pick up the new M3 iPad Air for just $549 ($50 off) during Best Buy's Tech Fest. Formerly a Best Buy Total member-only deal, this discount is now available to all.

Torn between the M3 iPad Air and the M2 iPad Air? Here's what's new with the M3 iPad Air. Apple claims it's 50% faster than the previous-gen M2 iPad Air and features landscape stereo speakers. Additionally, the iPad Air M3's faster Neural Engine lets you get the most out of Apple Intelligence.

Browse: Best Buy's Tech Fest sale

In another standout deal, the iPad mini 7 is now reduced to just $399 ($100 off). Ultra-portability, fast performance, and 10-hour battery life, are some of the iPad mini 7's highlights. If you want a small tablet that you can take everywhere and can hold with one hand, the iPad mini 7 is the one you want.

Searching for a powerful productivity tablet to replace or complement your laptop? Here's a juicy deal worth your while.

For a limited time, you can get the M2 iPad Pro for $1,199 ($700 off). This is one of the best iPad deals you'll find outside of major sales like Black Friday.

This is the cheapest price I could find for this 4th-generation iPad Pro. It undercuts Sam's Club by $600 and it's also $800 cheaper than the 2TB M4 iPad Pro.

Launched in late 2022, the M2 iPad Pro is still a mighty productivity tablet in 2025.

Apple 11" M3 iPad Air : was $599 now $549 at Best Buy Previously, a Best Buy Total member-only exclusive, the new M3 iPad Air is now $50 off for all Best Buy customers. According to Apple, this new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 6 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: Amazon $549

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy One of the best iPad deals from Best Buy's Tech Fest knocks $100 off the 2024 iPad mini 7. Powered by a new A17 Pro chip and built for Apple Intelligence, this compact tablet simplifies and enhances everyday tasks. Key specs: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: Amazon $399