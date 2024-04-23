Surface Pro 9 with keyboard drops to $999 at Best Buy, forget the Surface Pro 10

When Surface Pro 9's name comes up in conversation, you have to put some respect on it. Pair this premium Microsoft tablet with a dedicated keyboard and you have a capable Windows laptop on your hands. If you're looking for a daily driver that does double duty, this Surface Pro 9 deal is a must-see.

Best Buy now offers the Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard for just $999 which knocks a whopping $540 off its normal price. The tablet alone fetches $1,399 whereas the keyboard typically sells separately for $140. This is the lowest price I've seen for this bundle in a while and one of the best tablet deals I've seen all month. It's an exceptional value for the price if you're looking for something more portable than the $999 Surface Laptop 5 . Plus, you're getting twice as much RAM which allows for more seamless multitasking on-the-go.

Now just under $1,000, the Surface Pro 9 with keyboard is a wise choice if flexibility and portability are important to you. Looking for a price break on another Surface device? See today's Surface deals at Best Buy for more options.

Today's best Surface Pro 9 deal