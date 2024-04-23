Surface Pro 9 with keyboard drops to $999 at Best Buy, forget the Surface Pro 10
Save big on this Surface Pro 9 tablet with keyboard bundle
When Surface Pro 9's name comes up in conversation, you have to put some respect on it. Pair this premium Microsoft tablet with a dedicated keyboard and you have a capable Windows laptop on your hands. If you're looking for a daily driver that does double duty, this Surface Pro 9 deal is a must-see.
Best Buy now offers the Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard for just $999 which knocks a whopping $540 off its normal price. The tablet alone fetches $1,399 whereas the keyboard typically sells separately for $140. This is the lowest price I've seen for this bundle in a while and one of the best tablet deals I've seen all month. It's an exceptional value for the price if you're looking for something more portable than the $999 Surface Laptop 5. Plus, you're getting twice as much RAM which allows for more seamless multitasking on-the-go.
Now just under $1,000, the Surface Pro 9 with keyboard is a wise choice if flexibility and portability are important to you. Looking for a price break on another Surface device? See today's Surface deals at Best Buy for more options.
Today's best Surface Pro 9 deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard
Was: $1,539
Now: $999 @ Best Buy
Overview
Best Buy is slashing $540 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Tablet with Keyboard bundle for a limited time. This bundle includes: a Surface Pro 9 Tablet (valued at $1,399), Surface Pro 9 Keyboard (valued at $140) and a 30-day free trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $30).
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with Copilot
Release date: October 2022
Price check: Microsoft $1,389
Price history: It's $100 shy of its lowest ever price which it hit in mid-January 2024.
Reviews: We didn't get to test it, however, Surface Pro 9 reviews at our sister sites average 4 out of 5-stars. The overall consensus is that it's a slim, lightweight Windows tablet/laptop hybrid with great performance.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | Windows Central: ★★★★★
Buy if: If you're in the market for a travel-friendly 2-in-1 device. With its detachable keyboard and stylus support, the Surface Pro 9 is a great alternative to a traditional laptop or tablet.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet solely for general use like web surfing and streaming content. See our top picks for best tablets for a device that best suits your use case.
