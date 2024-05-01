The AirPods Pro 2 land on lowest price ever ahead of Memorial Day

Apple's other best-selling audio brand — Beats, just announced the Beats Solo Buds Monday. For just under $79, these wireless earbuds offer big full-range sound, ergonomic design, and up to 18 hours of battery life. However, if you want noise-cancellation, spatial sound, and water resistance, the AirPods Pro 2 might be more your speed.

Currently, the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $179 at Amazon. They usually cost $249, so that's $70 off and marks a new price low for the AirPods Pro 2. This is one of the most notable AirPods deals I've seen all year and one of the best Apple deals ahead of Memorial Day. Besides active-noise cancellation and water/sweat resistance, AirPods Pro 2 earbuds feature USB-C charging, adaptive audio, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

At just under $180, the AirPods 2 and cheaper than ever before and an excellent value for the price. Looking for the cheapest AirPods you can get right now? Amazon offers the AirPods 2 for just $89 ($40 off).

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal