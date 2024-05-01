The AirPods Pro 2 land on lowest price ever ahead of Memorial Day
Snap up the AirPods Pro 2 for their lowest price ever
Apple's other best-selling audio brand — Beats, just announced the Beats Solo Buds Monday. For just under $79, these wireless earbuds offer big full-range sound, ergonomic design, and up to 18 hours of battery life. However, if you want noise-cancellation, spatial sound, and water resistance, the AirPods Pro 2 might be more your speed.
Currently, the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $179 at Amazon. They usually cost $249, so that's $70 off and marks a new price low for the AirPods Pro 2. This is one of the most notable AirPods deals I've seen all year and one of the best Apple deals ahead of Memorial Day. Besides active-noise cancellation and water/sweat resistance, AirPods Pro 2 earbuds feature USB-C charging, adaptive audio, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.
At just under $180, the AirPods 2 and cheaper than ever before and an excellent value for the price. Looking for the cheapest AirPods you can get right now? Amazon offers the AirPods 2 for just $89 ($40 off).
Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C
Was: $249
Now: $179 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Now $70 off, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case just hit a new all-time low price.
Features: adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, and water-resistant
Release date: September 2023
Price history: This is the AirPods Pro 2's lowest price ever.
Price check: Best Buy $179
Cheaper alternative: AirPods 2: $89 $129 @ Amazon
Reviews: In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we gave a rare 5 out of 5-star rating. We were impressed by their personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls. Our sister sites agree the AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Apple ecosystem dwellers.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | What HiFi: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want the best premium noise-cancelling earbuds for your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone. Or if spatial audio and sweat-and-water resistance are important to you.
Don't buy it if: You prefer earbuds in another colorway other than white. Consider the Beats Studio Buds Plus for $129 ($40 off) — available in black/gold, transparent, and Ivory.
