Epic Lenovo Yoga 9i deal knocks $400 off our favorite 2-in-1 laptop

Deals
By Hilda Scott
published

The excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop is now on sale for a stellar price

Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop on a black table
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Big box retailer now has our favorite 2-in-1 laptop on sale for a stellar price. Right now, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 9i OLED for $999 at Best Buy. Traditionally priced at $1,399, that's a staggering $400 discount and undercuts Lenovo's direct price by $50. This the lowest price I've seen for this Lenovo Yoga 9i in a while and one of the best laptop deals to snag this week.

The Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga 9i has everything you could ever want in a laptop. It features a convertible design, gorgeous OLED display, solid productivity performance, and great battery life. It's no wonder it had a cameo opposite Kandi Burrus in an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

We took the Lenovo Yoga 9i for a spin and it was love at first sight for our reviewer.  They were taken by the laptop's shiny all-aluminum chassis, rounded reflective edges, and minimalistic aesthetic. Our review unit ran on the same Intel Core i7-1360P CPU and 16GB RAM hardware as the laptop in this deal. This configuration is more than adequate enough to handle what you throw at it in a typical workday. In real world tests, it juggled dozens of YouTubeTwitchGoogle Docs, and Sheets pages without stuttering.

If you want a versatile, powerful personal computer that can morph from laptop to tablet to viewing mode, the Yoga 9i is a solid buy.  Especially at this heavily discounted price. 

Today's best Lenovo Yoga 9i deal

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 Was: $1,399 Now: $999 @ Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
Was: $1,399
Now: $999 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $400 on the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop, 

Features: 14-inch 2.8K OLED (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 90Hz touch screen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Lenovo Precision Pen, 1080P IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home, 3 month Xbox Game Pass subscription

Release date: April 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price I've on the Lenovo Yoga 9i since the holidays. 

Price comparison: Lenovo $1,049

Reviews: In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and Editor's Choice award for its stunning 2.8K OLED screen, top tier performance, and crazy-fast SSD. We also liked its loud, impactful speakers and thought its battery life was decent. 

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ 

Buy it if: You want a versatile and secure 2-in-1 laptop for productivity. The included Lenovo Precision Pen is great for taking notes, sketching and marking up documents on the fly.  

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming or solely for general use. If you don't want tablet functionality or have no use for a stylus, this is not the laptop for you.

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  