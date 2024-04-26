Epic Lenovo Yoga 9i deal knocks $400 off our favorite 2-in-1 laptop
The excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop is now on sale for a stellar price
Big box retailer now has our favorite 2-in-1 laptop on sale for a stellar price. Right now, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 9i OLED for $999 at Best Buy. Traditionally priced at $1,399, that's a staggering $400 discount and undercuts Lenovo's direct price by $50. This the lowest price I've seen for this Lenovo Yoga 9i in a while and one of the best laptop deals to snag this week.
The Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga 9i has everything you could ever want in a laptop. It features a convertible design, gorgeous OLED display, solid productivity performance, and great battery life. It's no wonder it had a cameo opposite Kandi Burrus in an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.
We took the Lenovo Yoga 9i for a spin and it was love at first sight for our reviewer. They were taken by the laptop's shiny all-aluminum chassis, rounded reflective edges, and minimalistic aesthetic. Our review unit ran on the same Intel Core i7-1360P CPU and 16GB RAM hardware as the laptop in this deal. This configuration is more than adequate enough to handle what you throw at it in a typical workday. In real world tests, it juggled dozens of YouTube, Twitch, Google Docs, and Sheets pages without stuttering.
If you want a versatile, powerful personal computer that can morph from laptop to tablet to viewing mode, the Yoga 9i is a solid buy. Especially at this heavily discounted price.
Today's best Lenovo Yoga 9i deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
Was: $1,399
Now: $999 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $400 on the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop,
Features: 14-inch 2.8K OLED (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 90Hz touch screen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Lenovo Precision Pen, 1080P IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home, 3 month Xbox Game Pass subscription
Release date: April 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price I've on the Lenovo Yoga 9i since the holidays.
Price comparison: Lenovo $1,049
Reviews: In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and Editor's Choice award for its stunning 2.8K OLED screen, top tier performance, and crazy-fast SSD. We also liked its loud, impactful speakers and thought its battery life was decent.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a versatile and secure 2-in-1 laptop for productivity. The included Lenovo Precision Pen is great for taking notes, sketching and marking up documents on the fly.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming or solely for general use. If you don't want tablet functionality or have no use for a stylus, this is not the laptop for you.
