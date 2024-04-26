Epic Lenovo Yoga 9i deal knocks $400 off our favorite 2-in-1 laptop

Big box retailer now has our favorite 2-in-1 laptop on sale for a stellar price. Right now, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 9i OLED for $999 at Best Buy. Traditionally priced at $1,399, that's a staggering $400 discount and undercuts Lenovo's direct price by $50. This the lowest price I've seen for this Lenovo Yoga 9i in a while and one of the best laptop deals to snag this week.

The Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga 9i has everything you could ever want in a laptop. It features a convertible design, gorgeous OLED display, solid productivity performance, and great battery life. It's no wonder it had a cameo opposite Kandi Burrus in an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

We took the Lenovo Yoga 9i for a spin and it was love at first sight for our reviewer. They were taken by the laptop's shiny all-aluminum chassis, rounded reflective edges, and minimalistic aesthetic. Our review unit ran on the same Intel Core i7-1360P CPU and 16GB RAM hardware as the laptop in this deal. This configuration is more than adequate enough to handle what you throw at it in a typical workday. In real world tests, it juggled dozens of YouTube, Twitch, Google Docs, and Sheets pages without stuttering.

If you want a versatile, powerful personal computer that can morph from laptop to tablet to viewing mode, the Yoga 9i is a solid buy. Especially at this heavily discounted price.

Today's best Lenovo Yoga 9i deal