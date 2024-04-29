Best Buy's epic weeklong sale is live, here are 29 deals I recommend

New week, new Best Buy weeklong' sale featuring plenty of deals worth your while. We're talking about solid discounts on top-rated tech you typically see around the holidays. From now through May 5, save up to $500 on select Windows laptops, up to $500 on select MacBooks, and up to $150 off Chromebooks. As for gaming laptops, you can save up to $500 or up to $600 with My Best Buy Plus.

Right now, you can get the latest Dell XPS 14 OLED Touch Screen Laptop for $1,999 ($300 off) — its lowest price yet! I recommend this laptop based on our testing in which its earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. Our reviewer was smitten with its stylish, modern design, vibrant OLED display, and fast, reliable performance.

Another deal I recommend is the Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $549 ($150 off). In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, we praise its nearly 13-hour battery life, stylish chassis, and decent keyboard. We were also impressed by the Chromebook's 1440p webcam which you don't often see on today's laptops. If you're looking for an easy to use portable 2-in-1, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is one of the best Chromebooks for the money.

If you're on the prowl for a gaming laptop, the 2024 Acer Nitro V is now $949 ($150 off). This AI-driven Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU laptop with ray-tracing aims to take your gameplay to new heights.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Keep scrolling for more recommended deals.

Weeklong Best Buy sale — deals I recommend

Laptops

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: was 1,299 now $999

Save $300 on the base model 15-inch MacBook Air M2. We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, macOS

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,449

Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro M2 (1TB): $2,099 $1,599 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's weeklong sale knocks $500 off the 1TB model MacBook Pro M2 with My Best Buy Plus. In our MacBook Pro M2 review, we praise its stellar overall and gaming performance, super-fast SSD and great webcam. It also has a great webcam and a comfortable keyboard that's a pleasure to use. We rate the M2 MacBook Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our Editor's Choice award. Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, macOS

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 2-in-1: was $1999 now $1,799

The excellent Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is $200 off and one of the best productivity laptops money can by. From its creative design to its stunning dual displays, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is breath-taking. The 9i is a near-perfect productivity laptop, giving users many options to remain productive, push documents, and even get creative. Features: 13.3-inch, (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 60Hz display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Tablets

Apple iPad Air 5: was $599 now $399

Lowest price! Save $200 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Amazon $499

Apple iPad 10: was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy

Now $101 off, the 10th generation iPad features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the iPad 10 is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Amazon $349 | B&H $449

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $919 now $799

Best Buy is slashing $120 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 this week. This is one of the best tablets to buy if you want a versatile device for school, work, sketching and consuming content. The included stylus and useful features like Samsung DeX Mode and Second Screen makes it one of the best productivity tablets to buy. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 256GB of storage, 8,400mAH battery, facial recognition, fingerprint reader, Circle to Search, Transcript Assist. Photo Assist. Chat Assist, Android 14 via OTA update

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was $1,099 now $699

Save $400 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Phones

Google Pixel 8 Unlocked: was $699 now $549

Save $150 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 at Best Buy. It works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, as well as prepaid carriers. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Google Pixel 8 Pro Unlocked: was $999 now $799

Now $200 off, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best phones for Android users. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 10.5MP front camera, 5,050mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked): was $1,299 now $1,099

You can save $200 on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone. Unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., it works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Unlocked: was $999 now $849

Right now, you can save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Featuring a 6.7-inch display, it's slightly smaller than the 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra and larger than the entry model 6.2-inch Galaxy S24. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Motorola Edge Plus: was $799 now $599

Save $200 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone. It works with GSM networks in the U.S. like AT&T and T-Mobile as well as prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $199

Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. Walmart has it for $10 less, however, Best Buy offers a price guarantee. The Watch SE 2 is 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $349 now $269

Best Buy takes $80 off the Galaxy Watch 6. It features advanced sleep coaching, ECG, personalized heart rate zones, BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis), skin temperature, cycle tracking, and blood oxygen. It's also IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specs. Features: GPS support, 40mm screen 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199

You can save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 during Best Buy's weeklong sale. Apple's 2nd generation Pro series earbuds feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249

Lowest price! Save $100 on Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones. Bose QuietComfort headphones are revered by experts for their premium sound, comfortable design, best-in-class noise-cancelling, and stellar battery life If you prioritize wearing comfort, immersive, rich sound, effective noise-cancelling, and long battery life. Features: Over-ear, foldable headphone design, active noise-cancellation with aware mode, adjust equalizer, up to 24 hours of battery life, optional audio-cable with in-line mic.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $199

Lowest price! Save $80 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, the best noise cancelling earbuds. Period. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we praised them for bringing comfort, durability, great audio quality, and unrivaled active noise cancelling performance. Own them now for their best price yet! Features: Multiple noise cancellation modes, call, mute, track selection, and volume on-ear touch controls, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistance, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with the included case). Bluetooth 5.3

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $249

Save $100 on the Beats Studio Pro, the best AirPods Max alternatives. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $169

Save $60 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — the first Samsung earbuds to feature 24-bit audio. They're 15% smaller than the Galaxy Buds 2 and feature IPX7 water-and-sweat resistance, ANC and Ambient mode. Price check: Amazon $169

Gaming

34" Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Monitor: was $1,199 now $999

Save $200 on the Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED — the curved gaming monitor to beat. It boats a 34-inch (3,440 x 1,400) QD-OLED 1800R curvature panel with 175 refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. What’s more, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you conveniently monitor connected home devices.

Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $549

Best Buy's sale takes $250 off the Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor. Featuring dynamic contrast, precise color depth, HDR1000, and AMD FreeSync, it gives you the competitive edge you need. Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 1,000-nit 160Hz MiniLED display, AMD FreeSync Premium, 1ms response time, HDR1000, 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,799 now $1,199

Save $600 on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED curved gaming monitor. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

Sony PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $499 now $449

Save $50 on Sony's PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle. This bundle includes: a PlayStation 5 Slim console, DualSense wireless controller and a full game download for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

TVs

65" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): was $799 now $699

Save $100 on the 65-inch model TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV. Featuring a 120Hz display, this is one the best value QLED TVs under $700. I bought this TV on Cyber Monday and it has seriously upgraded my viewing experience. Colors are vibrant, blacks are really black and don't appear washed out. Gameplay is smooth and my favorite feature is how it automatically switches to game mode when you turn on your console. No more fumbling to find which Input you need. Features: 4K resolution 120Hz QLED panel, AIPQ Engine Gen 3, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.

65" LG QNED80 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $799

Lowest price! Save $300 on the LG 65-inch Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV. Mini-LED in tandem with Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology ensure precise luminance, with high contrast, brilliant colors, and deeper blacks. Additionally, LG's a7 AI Processor 4K optimizes every scene whether you're watching movies, TV shows or sports. Powered by webOS 6.0, the LG 83 Series QNED smart TV makes it easy to access your favorite streaming services like Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Prime Video and more.

65" Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023): was $1,499 now $1,299

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 65-inch Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV with My Best Buy Plus. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS and more. Features: 65-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) QLED 120Hz panel, Neo Quantum 4K Processor, Neo Quantum HDR 4 x HDMI, 3 x USB 2.0 port, Tizen OS

55" LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV (2023): was $1,499 now $1,299

Save $200 on the 55-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.

65" Samsung Neo QN90C QLED TV (2023): was $1,699 now $1,599

Save $100 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung QN90C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience.