Save $500 on the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Intel Ultra CPU
Get Lenovo ThinkPad X1 durability, performance, and security for less
Chances are the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is on your radar is you plan on buying a business laptop in the near future. If price has you hesitant, you'll be happy to know that ThinkPad X1 laptops are heavily discounted today.
For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 for $1,999 via coupon, "THINKPAD2024". You'd normally expected to spend a smooth $2,499 on this laptop, so that's a whopping $500 in savings. This is the biggest discount I've seen on the base model ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. We reviewed this laptop and liked its sleek aesthetic, gorgeous display, and bouncy keyboard. While we were underwhelmed by our review unit's battery life, its excellent performance blew us away. Just about the only real bone we had to pick with it was price which is no longer a factor thanks to this stellar discount.
If you're not opposed to picking up last year's laptop, Lenovo offers the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,391 ($1,007 off) via coupon "BYOTHINK2024".
Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 series laptop deals end May 12, stock permitting.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12
Was: $2,499
Now: $1,999 @ Lenovo
Lowest price! Take $500 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 via coupon,"THINKPAD2024" at checkout.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit 60Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 256GB SSD, 1080p IR+RGB camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Release date: December 2023
Price check: N/A
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this entry model ThinkPad X1 Gen 12.
Reviews: We reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and found its sleek design, pretty OLED display and excellent performance impressive. Sister site Tom's Hardware co-signs our findings alongside its great keyboard and ample port selection.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a durable and reliable laptop for school, home office or business. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra CPU, integrated Intel GPU, alongside Intel's new NPU which works in tandem with AI to improve performance and battery life.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for demanding graphics handling. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is ideal for the office, remote workers and traveling business professionals. If you want a PC primarily for gaming, video-editing and other graphics intensive tasks, a gaming notebook or creator laptop is best for you.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.