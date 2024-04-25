Save $500 on the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Intel Ultra CPU

Chances are the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is on your radar is you plan on buying a business laptop in the near future. If price has you hesitant, you'll be happy to know that ThinkPad X1 laptops are heavily discounted today.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 for $1,999 via coupon, "THINKPAD2024". You'd normally expected to spend a smooth $2,499 on this laptop, so that's a whopping $500 in savings. This is the biggest discount I've seen on the base model ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. We reviewed this laptop and liked its sleek aesthetic, gorgeous display, and bouncy keyboard. While we were underwhelmed by our review unit's battery life, its excellent performance blew us away. Just about the only real bone we had to pick with it was price which is no longer a factor thanks to this stellar discount.

If you're not opposed to picking up last year's laptop, Lenovo offers the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,391 ($1,007 off) via coupon "BYOTHINK2024".

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 series laptop deals end May 12, stock permitting.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 deal