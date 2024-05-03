Top 3 Apple Watch deals to snag before Memorial Day — starting as low as $189!
You don't have to wait for Apple Memorial Day deals to start to score a solid discount on an Apple Watch. Apple retailers like Amazon and Best Buy now offer the lowest prices of the year on select Apple Watch models.
For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Series 9 for just $329 at Best Buy. Normally $429, that's $100 off and the lowest price ever for this 45mm smartwatch. Powered by Apple's latest S9 chip and featuring new double-tap gestures, the Watch Series 9 is the most advanced wearable from Apple yet.
Whether, you're a first-time smartwatch buyer, upgrading from an older App Watch or Mother's Day gift shopping, the Apple Watch Series 9 is worth a look. Especially at this tempting deal price. If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the 40mm Apple Watch Series 9 for $299 ($100 off). It's not its lowest ever price, but still a nice discount.
That's just a sample of the many pre-Memorial Day deals available at the moment. Here are today's top three Apple Watch deals.
Top 3 Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Now $60 off the Apple Watch SE 2 is at its cheapest price of 2024. This sequel is 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Plus, it helps you stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.
Features: 40mm OLED touchscreen, Apple S8 chip, 1000-nit display, water resistant to 50 meters, 32GB of storage, watchOS, up to 18-hour battery life, Tracking: Steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate
Price check: Best Buy $199
Apple Watch Series 9: $429 $329 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Save $100 on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch and snag it for its lowest price of the year. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.
Features: 45mm OLED touchscreen, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, waterproof to 50 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS, Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature
Cheaper option: Apple Watch Series 9 for $299 ($100 off)
Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $714 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $85 on the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Titanium Case with Blue/Black Trail Loop). The Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display.
Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature
Price check: Best Buy $799
